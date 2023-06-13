Crybabies to Return to the Soho Theatre With Two Shows in August

Edinburgh Comedy Award nominees Crybabies are taking over London's Soho Theatre with not one but TWO critically acclaimed shows. From 7th-12th August, they'll be performing both of their narrative sketch smash-hits back to back on the same night. Twice the fun. Twice the laughs. Twice the chance for things to go quite catastrophically wrong.

After two sell-out Soho runs and a nomination for Chortle’s Show of the Year, Bagbeard returns to Soho. On a backwater island off the English coast, erstwhile science teacher Chris Mystery (not Christmas Tree) unearths an alien creature from a far-off planet. Desperate to achieve the acclaim he’s always dreamed of, Mystery must conceal his discovery from a town full of weirdos and ruthless hitman Victor Valentine. E.T meets the Wicker Man meets Harry meets Sally in an absurd yet heartwarming story about finding your place in the universe.

They’ll be performing Bagbeard in a double header with their Edinburgh Comedy Award Best Newcomer nominated debut Danger Brigade. Set in World War II (truly the Godfather part II of World Wars) Danger Brigade tells the story of a not-so-elite task force sent on a deadly mission to the heart of Nazi Germany. Join celebrity super-spy Chester Daggerboot, Freudian car crash Skipps McCoy and Westminster dogsbody Porky on a surreal adventure complete with action, singing, dancing, rats, crisps and concerns of the heart. Audiences can catch either show or save 20% by booking both together.

Crybabies are the comedic union of Michael Clarke, James Gault and Ed Jones. Their unique blend of narrative driven comedy has seen them sell-out run after run and led to appearances on Afterlife, Bridgerton and Lockwood and Co. Ed has also clocked up over 25 million views on TikTok for his viral comedy videos. Now they’re back with their trademark absurdity and, with the chance to see two shows back to back, this is sure to be one of the funniest (and sweatiest) nights out in London this August.

Performance Details:

CRYBABIES: DANGER BRIGADE & BAGBEARD

Soho Theatre - 21 Dean St, London W1D 3NE

Date: Mon 7th - Saturday 12th August 7.30pm & 9.30pm https://sohotheatre.com/events/crybabies-danger-brigade/ Click Here

Photo credit: Rebecca Need-Menear