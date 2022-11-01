Cory English Will Play 'Doctor Emmett Brown' in BACK TO THE FUTURE THE MUSICAL For 6 Weeks Only

Click Here for More on Back to the Future the Musical

Celebrated theatre actor, Cory English, will join the cast of Back to the Future The Musical at the Adelphi Theatre, playing the role of 'Doctor Emmett Brown' from 23 November 2022 until 3 January 2023.

Tony Award winner, Roger Bart, who is currently playing the role, will return to the show on 5 January 2023. His final performance in London will be 20 March 2023 after which he will lead the cast of the Broadway production, which begins performances at Winter Garden Theatre (1634 Broadway) on 30 June 2023 with an official opening on 3 August 2023.

The critically acclaimed Olivier, WhatsOnStage and Broadway World Award-winning Best New Musical had its opening night in London on Monday 13 September 2021. Last week the musical broke box office records at the Adelphi Theatre for the highest gross sales in one week.

Cory English played Max Bialystock in the West End and UK Touring productions of The Producers, directed by Susan Stroman. His other credits include Sleepless at Troubadour Theatre Wembley Park, She Loves Me at the Menier Chocolate Factory, Igor in Young Frankenstein on Broadway and in the West End and Benny Southstreet in Michael Grandage's West End production of Guys & Dolls.

BACK TO THE FUTURE The Musical currently stars Tony Award-winning Roger Bart and Ben Joyce as 'Dr Emmett Brown' and 'Marty McFly' respectively, with Amber Davies as 'Lorraine Baines', Oliver Nicholas as 'George McFly', Jordan Benjamin as 'Goldie Wilson', Harry Jobson as 'Biff Tannen', Sophie Naglik as 'Jennifer Parker', Gary Trainor as 'Strickland', Will Haswell as alternate 'Marty McFly' and 'Dave McFly' and Emma Lloyd as 'Linda McFly'. Also in the cast are Amy Barker, Simeon Beckett, Sia Dauda, Tyler Davis, Glen Facey, Dylan Gordon-Jones, Adam Margilewski, Cameron McAllister, Alessia McDermott, Bryan Mottram, Laura Mullowney, Anna Murray, Jon Reynolds, Melissa Rose, Georgia Tapp, Justin Thomas, Charley Warburton and Tavio Wright.

The Original Cast Recording, released on Sony Music's Masterworks Broadway label, is now available on all formats, including vinyl, and has had over 3 million streams. It features the new music by multi-Grammy Award-winners Alan Silvestri and Glen Ballard alongside classic songs from the movie including The Power of Love and Johnny B. Goode.

BACK TO THE FUTURE The Musical won the Olivier Award for Best New Musical, four WhatsOnStage Awards, including Best New Musical, and the Broadway World Award for Best New Musical. The productions in London and Manchester have so far been seen by half a million people and the musical has broken box office records at the Adelphi Theatre.

Based on the Universal Pictures/Amblin Entertainment film, Back to the Future The Musical has a book by Bob Gale and new music and lyrics by Emmy and Grammy Award-winning Alan Silvestri and six-time Grammy Award-winning Glen Ballard, with additional songs from the film including The Power of Love and Johnny B. Goode.

Marty McFly is a rock 'n' roll teenager who is accidentally transported back to 1955 in a time-travelling DeLorean invented by his friend, Dr Emmett Brown. But before he can return to 1985, Marty must make sure his high school-aged parents fall in love in order to save his own existence.

BACK TO THE FUTURE The Musical is directed by Tony Award-winning director John Rando (Urinetown, On The Town), alongside the multi Tony and Olivier Award-winning design team of Tim Hatley (set and costume design), Tim Lutkin (lighting), Hugh Vanstone (lighting consultant), Gareth Owen (sound) and Finn Ross (video), with choreography by Chris Bailey, musical supervision and arrangements by Nick Finlow and Illusions by Chris Fisher. Orchestrations are by Ethan Popp and Bryan Crook, with dance arrangements by David Chase. Casting is by David Grindrod Associates.

Back to the Future the movie was released in 1985, starring Michael J. Fox as Marty McFly and Christopher Lloyd as Dr Emmett Brown. The film grossed $360.6 million (£279 million) at the box office worldwide and the total box office for all three films in the Back to the Future franchise was $936.6 million (over $1.8 billion in today's money).

BACK TO THE FUTURE The Musical is produced by Colin Ingram, Donovan Mannato, Frankel/Viertel/Baruch/Routh Group, Hunter Arnold, Gavin Kalin Productions, Playing Field, Crush Music, CJ ENM, Teresa Tsai, Ivy Herman/Hallee Adelman, Robert L. Hutt, Universal Theatrical Group, Ricardo Marques, Augury, Robert Zemeckis, Bob Gale, in association with Kimberly Magarro, Stage Entertainment, Glass Half Full Productions/ Neil Gooding Productions.