Conor McPherson Will Return to The Old Vic With THE BRIGHTENING AIR

The Old Vic has announced The Brightening Air, a new play written and directed by Olivier Award winner Conor McPherson (The Weir, The Seafarer), in his return to the theatre following the multi award-winning Girl from the North Country in 2017. An entrancing tale of fate, family and unseen forces in 1980s Ireland, The Brightening Air will have its world premiere at The Old Vic in April 2025.

How much of living is really just forgetting?

The family home is more than merely a building. It can be a destination of pilgrimage, an inherited investment, a repository of memory or even magic. And, for brother and sister Stephen and Billie, home is all they have. Mucking along in their decaying farmhouse, they’re doing just fine.

That is, until the arrival of an ex-clergyman uncle with an unscrupulous plan, a sister-in-law seeking a miracle, and a prodigal brother hell-bent on trouble.



Conor McPherson, writer, director and Old Vic Associate Artist, said: ‘I’m so excited that my new play The Brightening Air will have its world premiere at The Old Vic. I’ve had such fantastic times at this historic building with its incredible audience. I’m really looking forward to seeing everyone in the spring and sharing this new story.’

Matthew Warchus, Artistic Director of The Old Vic, said: ‘It’s such an honour to welcome back Conor McPherson to The Old Vic. Indisputably one of the world’s greatest living writers, and a superb director to boot, Conor has long been a personal favourite of mine. Back in 2017, I invited him to create Girl from the North Country for The Old Vic and witnessed him weave his own distinct magic with that unique and wonderful show. So I am beyond excited to be premiering his funny, breathtaking and heart-wrenching brand new play, The Brightening Air, this coming spring.’

Written and directed by Conor McPherson, Set and Costume is by Rae Smith, Lighting by Mark Henderson, Sound by Gregory Clarke, Movement and Intimacy by Lucy Hind, Casting by Serena Hill CDG and Voice by Charlie Hughes-D'Aeth.

Further creative team and the cast is to be announced.

The Brightening Air is at The Old Vic from 10 April to 14 June 2025, with press night on Thursday 24 April. Tickets are on sale to members today from midday, with general on sale from midday on Thursday 10 October.

