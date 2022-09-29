Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Cirque Du Soleil's KURIOS: Cabinet Of Curiosities at Royal Albert Hall is on Sale Now

The production opens on 13thÂ January for a limited run at the iconic Royal Albert Hall

UK / West End News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 29, 2022 Â 
Cirque Du Soleil's KURIOS: Cabinet Of Curiosities at Royal Albert Hall is on Sale Now

Cirque du Soleil has announced that tickets for its critically acclaimed touring show KURIOS - Cabinet of Curiosities in London are on sale now. Opening on 13th January for a limited run at the iconic Royal Albert Hall, audiences are invited to escape reality and step into a world of extraordinary imagination.

Taking aesthetic inspiration from the Victorian era and 19th century industrial revolution, KURIOS fittingly arrives in 2023 at the prestigious Royal Albert Hall in London, the venue where the show truly belongs, with the residency coming to the hall during the venues 150th anniversary celebrations. The run of KURIOS marks the 26th year that Cirque du Soleil have performed at the renowned venue, having graced the stage over 1,200 times and having sold almost 3.8 million tickets since 1996.

The only historic venue worldwide to have installed permanent technology to accommodate Cirque du Soleil'swonderous performances, this year the Royal Albert Hall in collaboration with Cirque du Soleil have installed additional steelwork beneath the stalls to strengthen the venue in specific locations allowing this and all future Cirque du Soleil shows to be bigger and better than ever before. Work began on the steel installation in January 2022 and the nine month long project is expected to be completed this week. In addition, for the first time the production of KURIOS at the hall will require the floor to be elevated to accommodate the unusual set design, transforming the ground level of the venue to the eyes of the regular visitor. KURIOS at the Royal Albert Hall promises to be a circus event like no other.

Tickets to Cirque du Soleil KURIOS - Cabinet of Curiosities are on sale now at cirquedusoleil.com/kurios.


Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


Photos: First Look at HOUSE OF FLAMENKA World Premiere at the Peacock TheatrePhotos: First Look at HOUSE OF FLAMENKA World Premiere at the Peacock Theatre
September 28, 2022

'HouseÂ ofÂ Flamenka' is the world premiere of a new dance spectacular, co-created and directed by dance legend Arlene Phillips,Â a lavish, extravagant and sexy fusion of Flamenco and Contemporary dance. The show runs throughÂ 8 October at the Peacock Theatre in the West End. Get a first look at photos here!
Photos: Get a First Look at New FROZEN Cast Members Emily Lane and Djavan van de Fliert as 'Anna' and 'Kristoff'Photos: Get a First Look at New FROZEN Cast Members Emily Lane and Djavan van de Fliert as 'Anna' and 'Kristoff'
September 28, 2022

Joining the company of Frozen in the West End are Emily Lane as Anna and Djavan van de Fliert as Kristoff, who from 28 September will play alongside Samantha Barks (Elsa) and more. Get a first look at the new cast members in character here!
Ballet Black Celebrates 20th Anniversary With New Performance At The Royal Opera HouseBallet Black Celebrates 20th Anniversary With New Performance At The Royal Opera House
September 28, 2022

Cassa Pancho's Ballet Black return to the Linbury Theatre this autumn with two new works to commemorate their twentieth anniversary. They present the Say It Loud / Black Sun mixed programme, new to the Royal Opera House, exploring the company's vibrant history and celebrating their impact on the British ballet landscape.
Ava Wong Davies Announced as Winner of the 2022 Ambassador Theatre Group Playwright's PrizeAva Wong Davies Announced as Winner of the 2022 Ambassador Theatre Group Playwright's Prize
September 28, 2022

Emerging playwright Ava Wong Davies has won the Â£5,000 Ambassador Theatre Group Playwright's Prize in association with Platform Presents for her play 'Graceland'.
The Unicorn Announces Four New Productions From January To July In Upcoming SeasonThe Unicorn Announces Four New Productions From January To July In Upcoming Season
September 28, 2022

The Unicorn has announced four new productions from as part of its upcoming season, including The Trial Of Josie K, Stiles And Drewe's The Three Billy Goats Gruff, The Invisible Man, and Squirrel.