Cirque Du Soleil's KURIOS: Cabinet Of Curiosities at Royal Albert Hall is on Sale Now

Cirque du Soleil has announced that tickets for its critically acclaimed touring show KURIOS - Cabinet of Curiosities in London are on sale now. Opening on 13th January for a limited run at the iconic Royal Albert Hall, audiences are invited to escape reality and step into a world of extraordinary imagination.



Taking aesthetic inspiration from the Victorian era and 19th century industrial revolution, KURIOS fittingly arrives in 2023 at the prestigious Royal Albert Hall in London, the venue where the show truly belongs, with the residency coming to the hall during the venues 150th anniversary celebrations. The run of KURIOS marks the 26th year that Cirque du Soleil have performed at the renowned venue, having graced the stage over 1,200 times and having sold almost 3.8 million tickets since 1996.



The only historic venue worldwide to have installed permanent technology to accommodate Cirque du Soleil'swonderous performances, this year the Royal Albert Hall in collaboration with Cirque du Soleil have installed additional steelwork beneath the stalls to strengthen the venue in specific locations allowing this and all future Cirque du Soleil shows to be bigger and better than ever before. Work began on the steel installation in January 2022 and the nine month long project is expected to be completed this week. In addition, for the first time the production of KURIOS at the hall will require the floor to be elevated to accommodate the unusual set design, transforming the ground level of the venue to the eyes of the regular visitor. KURIOS at the Royal Albert Hall promises to be a circus event like no other.



Tickets to Cirque du Soleil KURIOS - Cabinet of Curiosities are on sale now at cirquedusoleil.com/kurios.