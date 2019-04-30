Christopher Biggins, Celia Imrie And Bill Paterson Announced As Judges For Inaugural West End Flea Market

Theatrical charity, Acting for Others today announce Christopher Biggins as head judge, alongside Celia Imrie and Bill Paterson for the inaugural West End Flea Market taking place on the morning of Saturday 18 May at St Paul's Church, Covent Garden. They will take to the market to judge the competitions for the Best Dressed Stall and the Showstopper centrepieces created by top venues and West End shows that will be auctioned off. Participants include Hamilton, The Book of Mormon, Only Fools and Horses, The Royal Opera House, The Phantom of the Opera, The Mousetrap and Les Miserables with more to be announced.

The competing participants will host a variety of uniquely designed stalls with showstopping goodies including theatrical memorabilia, posters, bric-a-brac and special items for auction. Alongside his judging duties Christopher Biggins will host Biggin's Bargains - where two showbiz teams will go head to head hunting for goodies to auction off with the winning team being the one that makes the most profit at auction in aid of Acting for Others.

There will be live entertainment and a raffle on the day with prizes including an iPad, £150 of Theatre Tokens, £100 Marks & Spencer voucher and a mystery prize worth £80. In addition, The Theatre Café will host a refreshments stall, Su Pollard will be telling fortunes and Acting for Others will have a signing and selfie area where guests will have the opportunity to mingle with the stars including Annette Badland, Hayley Mills, Wendi Peters, Harriet Thorpe, Layton Williams and Tom Read Wilson with more to be announced.

The public are invited to come and cheer on their favourite show and the winner will be announced at 10.45am. The event is free and open from 10.45am to 1pm.

West End Flea Market is organised and in aid of Acting for Others, a fundraising organisation for 15 UK theatrical and welfare charities.

For those unable to attend the event, Acting for Others can still be supported by donating at www.justgiving.com/ctcafo





