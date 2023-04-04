Children and Families an 16 London Boroughs Take Part in Month-Long SPINE Festival

Now in its 8th year, SPINE Festival transforms libraries into creative hubs, introducing children aged 5 - 11 to the joys of their local library, to different art forms and to all the wonderful ways that words can be used. 16 London boroughs will be hosting their own programmes of free workshops and performances supported by leading spoken word poetry organisation Apples and Snakes and a team of 16 Artists in Residence.

The theme of this year's festival is 'kindness'. Each borough will host an interactive SPIN show, with three poet and spoken word-warriors rapping and telling stories abut kindness in a fun-filled, 45 minute performance and on the day of the festival's launch Apples and Snakes will be announcing three winners of their inaugural poetry competition for children.

As part of the numerous events across London, children will be able to create characters with author Bernadette Russell and poet Alice Frecknell, combine poetry and movement with Talawa artist Elsabet Yonas and comedian Jasmin Thien, craft a kindness manifesto with spoken word artist Tatenda Matsvai and print artist George Murphy, and much, much more. These inspiring artists come from all backgrounds and champion diversity in all forms.

SPINE Festival events are all free in order to provide arts provision for children that might not have access to it otherwise.

Waterstones' Children's Laureate and SPINE ambassador Joseph Coelho said, "I'm passionate about the impact libraries can have not just on young minds but on families, on communities and therefore the world at large. Libraries have an essential role in helping and aiding families, in being a safe space for anyone and everyone to learn and to discover. This is why public events like SPINE Festival, that draw more people to interact with libraries, are so important. I'm excited to see how the festival unfolds and witness the educational opportunities and joy it will bring."

In addition to the events, Apples and Snakes will be announcing the three winners of their inaugural poetry competition at the festivals launch on 10th April. The 5 - 11 years each entered one poem of no more than 15 lines, and the competition will be judged by Joseph Coelho. The three winning entries will be published by Otter-Barry Books in an anthology edited by Joseph.

The participating boroughs are: Brent, Harrow, Bromley, Lewisham, Ealing, Hammersmith and Fulham, Islington, Tower Hamlets, Merton, Sutton, Newham, Greenwich, Southwark, Wandsworth, Westminster, and Kensington and Chelsea.

The artists in residence are:

Brent and Harrow: National Poetry Slam Champion of Australia and co-founder of The Pakistan Poetry Slam Zohab Zee Khan, and Participatory P(r)op Aritst and Scene Maker Romana Eve.

Bromley and Lewisham: Elsabet Yonas, whose work includes Talawa's The Tide and Roundhouse's Hive City Legacy in collaboration with Hot Brown Honey, and Jasmin Thien, a visually impaired actor, writer, standup comedian and spoken word artist.

Hammersmith and Fulham: award winning playwright, poet and performer Marika Mckennel, and theatre devisor and creative learning practitioner Milly Role

Islington and Tower Hamlets: Linden K McMahon, who has been artist in residence at Tower Hamlets Cemettery Park and whose work celebrates queer joy, and Cora Sehgal Cuthbert, a photographer and visual artist

Merton and Sutton: author of five books Bernadette Russell, and poet, short fiction writer and fine artists Alice Frecknell

Newham and Greenwich: Tatenda Naomi Matsvai (aka 2tender), who works with spoken word poetry in theatrical and non-theatrical performance contexts, and George Murphy, an artist and printmaker whose work explores themes around queerness, social justice, community care and disability

Southwark and Wandsworth: author of two books and writer of ten family shows Justin Coe, and singer songwriter Thandiwe Dhliwayo, whose style combines a mix of old and new school Hip-hop

Westminster, Kensington and Chelsea: Wordsmith Prize and Jewish Book Week Emerging Writers Award-winner Rachel Lewis, and flamenco dancer Magdalena Mannion

Lisa Mead, Artistic Director at Apples and Snakes says "SPINE is a fantastic festival that brings libraries alive for children and their families. Libraries are vital to our local communities, they are free, open to everyone and filled with amazing stories, adventures, facts and possibilities! SPINE is a partnership between the 16 library authorities, led by Brent and we are delighted that the festival celebrates 8 years this year with such a rich and varied programme"

Apples and Snakes is England's leading spoken word poetry organisation and exists to support poets at all stages of their careers. An Arts Council funded National Portoflio Organisation based at the Albany Centre in Deptford, it has been a registered charity since 1986 after being started by a group of poets in 1982 in a room above a pub. Since then it has worked with Lemn Sissay, Polarbear, Kae Tempest, Benjamin Zephaniah, Michael Rosen, Jackie Kay, Caleb Femi and Hollie McNish, to name just a few. It is proud to have worked in partnership with a number of organisations, including BAC, Southbank Centre, Rich Mix, Tate, Nuffield Southampton Theatres, Penguin Random House, Barbican Theatre Plymouth, Hull City of Culture, Roundhouse, Birmingham Hippodrome, Birmingham Repertory Theatre, RSC, Arc Stockton, The Royal Court, #Merkybooks, Sky Arts and the BBC

For more information: Click Here

For events listings: For SPIN show details and links to each borough's programme of events please visit Click Here