Centre Stage London Reveals Full Cast and Creative Team For OUR HOUSE THE MADNESS MUSICAL in Summer 2023

Centre Stage London have announced the full cast and creative team for their Summer production of the Olivier Award winning musical Our House by Tim Firth, with Music & Lyrics by Madness. Performances take place Tuesday 25 - Saturday 29 July 2023 at the Bridewell Theatre, London. Tickets go on sale to the public on 27 May 2023.

Directed and designed by Tom Kershaw-Green, with choreography by Rochelle Bisson and musical direction from Joseph Rees, this vibrant and original staging brings the show bang up to date, setting it in present day Camden Town.

The full cast includes Tate Spiers as Joe Casey, Suriyah Rashid as Sarah, Emma J Leaver as Kath Casey, David Robson as Joe's Dad, Charlie Nicholas as Emmo, Jack Blackmore as Lewis, Melisa Minton as Billie, Catherine Stevens as Angie, Hattie Kemish as Reecey, James-Lee Campbell as Mr Pressman and Ultan Roe as Callum. Completing the cast performing all other roles as the Grey Londoners are Alice Beaumont, Alvaro Blecua, Mairead Bond, Emma Bowker, Claire Brewin, Camrin Chappell, Laarni Cornista-Hollebon, Lissy Foyle, Jessica Grey, Jake Harrison-Clarke, Matt Hudson, Grace Jenkins, Millie Kee, Isobel Lawson, Jack Lupton, Jake Mckerell, Izzy O'Flanagan and William Strutt.

Director and Designer Tom Kershaw-Green said: "HEY YOU! DON'T WATCH THAT WATCH THIS! I'm utterly thrilled to have the chance to stage this crazy show in the middle of the fantastic city in which it's set. With a brilliant creative team alongside me and this stunning cast, this is a show you just can't miss! "

Zsolti Szabó, Chair of Centre Stage London, said: "We are delighted to welcome the talented Our House creative team to the Centre Stage family and excited to see all the fresh ideas and energy they bring to our season."

On the night of his sixteenth birthday, Camden boy Joe Casey breaks into a building site to impress his new girlfriend. When the police show up Joe's life splits into two: the Good Joe, who stays to help, and Bad Joe, who runs away...

Featuring a collection of Madness hits including House of Fun, Baggy Trousers, Driving in my Car, It Must Be Love and of course Our House, this Olivier Award-winning musical will have you dancing all the way home!

Director & Designer Tom Kershaw-Green

Musical Director Joseph Rees

Choreography Rochelle Bisson

Production Manager/Co-Producer Nick Thomas

Co-Producer Lydia James

Lighting Design Ben Sassoon

Costume Stylist Geri Hutyan

Company Stage Manager Sarah Hooper