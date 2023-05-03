Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Centre Stage London Reveals Full Cast and Creative Team For OUR HOUSE THE MADNESS MUSICAL in Summer 2023

Performances take place Tuesday 25 - Saturday 29 July 2023 at the Bridewell Theatre, London.

May. 03, 2023  

Centre Stage London have announced the full cast and creative team for their Summer production of the Olivier Award winning musical Our House by Tim Firth, with Music & Lyrics by Madness. Performances take place Tuesday 25 - Saturday 29 July 2023 at the Bridewell Theatre, London. Tickets go on sale to the public on 27 May 2023.

Directed and designed by Tom Kershaw-Green, with choreography by Rochelle Bisson and musical direction from Joseph Rees, this vibrant and original staging brings the show bang up to date, setting it in present day Camden Town.

The full cast includes Tate Spiers as Joe Casey, Suriyah Rashid as Sarah, Emma J Leaver as Kath Casey, David Robson as Joe's Dad, Charlie Nicholas as Emmo, Jack Blackmore as Lewis, Melisa Minton as Billie, Catherine Stevens as Angie, Hattie Kemish as Reecey, James-Lee Campbell as Mr Pressman and Ultan Roe as Callum. Completing the cast performing all other roles as the Grey Londoners are Alice Beaumont, Alvaro Blecua, Mairead Bond, Emma Bowker, Claire Brewin, Camrin Chappell, Laarni Cornista-Hollebon, Lissy Foyle, Jessica Grey, Jake Harrison-Clarke, Matt Hudson, Grace Jenkins, Millie Kee, Isobel Lawson, Jack Lupton, Jake Mckerell, Izzy O'Flanagan and William Strutt.

Director and Designer Tom Kershaw-Green said: "HEY YOU! DON'T WATCH THAT WATCH THIS! I'm utterly thrilled to have the chance to stage this crazy show in the middle of the fantastic city in which it's set. With a brilliant creative team alongside me and this stunning cast, this is a show you just can't miss! "

Zsolti Szabó, Chair of Centre Stage London, said: "We are delighted to welcome the talented Our House creative team to the Centre Stage family and excited to see all the fresh ideas and energy they bring to our season."

On the night of his sixteenth birthday, Camden boy Joe Casey breaks into a building site to impress his new girlfriend. When the police show up Joe's life splits into two: the Good Joe, who stays to help, and Bad Joe, who runs away...

Featuring a collection of Madness hits including House of Fun, Baggy Trousers, Driving in my Car, It Must Be Love and of course Our House, this Olivier Award-winning musical will have you dancing all the way home!

Director & Designer Tom Kershaw-Green

Musical Director Joseph Rees

Choreography Rochelle Bisson

Production Manager/Co-Producer Nick Thomas

Co-Producer Lydia James

Lighting Design Ben Sassoon

Costume Stylist Geri Hutyan

Company Stage Manager Sarah Hooper




Hale Barns Carnival Returns For 2023 With Headliners Announced Photo
Hale Barns Carnival Returns For 2023 With Headliners Announced
Hale Barns Carnival returns this summer with a spectacular weekend filled with live music, entertainment, family fun, fairground attractions, fantastic food and two all-star evening concerts.
Unearthed Festival Serves Up Sustainability This Summer Photo
Unearthed Festival Serves Up Sustainability This Summer
From wayward teenager Alfie Cooper who was recently promoted to Recycling Manager, to educational 'trash pandas' (pictured above) hosting craft workshops for teens using only recycled material, Unearthed Festival proves sustainability starts small and with empowering people. 
THE GODS THE GODS THE GODS Comes to Stephen Joseph Theatre This Month Photo
THE GODS THE GODS THE GODS Comes to Stephen Joseph Theatre This Month
The third show in an internationally acclaimed series of myths from two masters of storytelling, Wright&Grainger, heads to Scarborough’s Stephen Joseph Theatre at the end of May.  
The Tiger Lillies Will Embark on From The Circus To The Cemetery UK Tour Photo
The Tiger Lillies Will Embark on 'From The Circus To The Cemetery' UK Tour
After years away touring the world, the Olivier Award-winning godfathers of alternative cabaret, the legendary alternative-rock trio The Tiger Lillies embark on a European tour of their highly-acclaimed back catalogue of music with their show 'From the Circus to the Cemetery', to coincide with the release of their first 'best of' album, 'The Worst of The Tiger Lillies'.

