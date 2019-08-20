Casting Announced For The Beauty Queen Of Leenane

Full casting has been announced for Martin McDonagh's (In Bruges, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri) The Beauty Queen of Leenane, co-produced by Queen's Theatre Hornchurch and Hull Truck Theatre. This is the second co-production between Queen's Theatre Hornchurch and Hull Truck Theatre, after the landmark revival of The Hired Man in Spring 2019. This pitch-black comedy, which has been described by The New York Times as "sharp, sinister jewel of a play", opens at Hull Truck Theatre from 3 - 26 October, then transfers to Queen's Theatre Hornchurch from 30 October - 16 November.

The play will be directed by Hull Truck Theatre's Artistic Director, Mark Babych and he'll be assisted by Maureen Lennon (co-founder of Bellow Theatre and Associate Artist for Middle Child). The production features design by Sara Perks, lighting design by Jessica Addinall and sound design and composition by Adam McCready.

The cast includes Nicholas Boulton (Imperium, RSC and West End), Maggie McCarthy (Children of the Sun, National Theatre), Siobhan O'Kelly (All My Sons, Watermill Theatre) and Laurence Pybus (Death of a Salesman, Royal Conservatoire of Scotland).

Mark Babych, Artistic Director at Hull Truck Theatre, says: 'I am really looking forward to starting the rehearsal process in a few weeks, this time here in Hull. We have assembled a brilliant team of actors and creative artists for this co-production. It's exciting to be able to develop and debut the show here before having the chance to reach even wider audiences through our partnership with Queen's Theatre Hornchurch.'





