Casting Announced For THE SHOW MUST GO ON! LIVE At The Palace Theatre - Sam Tutty, Layton Williams, and More!

The show will now run from 11th to the 15th November.

After a record breaking on-sale and due to phenomenal public demand, THE SHOW MUST GO ON! LIVE AT THE PALACE THEATRE will play a further two dates and will now run from 11th to the 15th November.

After selling out the first four performances in just 24 hours, Theatre Support Fund+ have announced two more performances on the 11th and 12th November and will now play for seven performances in total with all profits going to Acting For Others and The Fleabag Support Fund.

The producers have also announced the initial line up and casting for the concert which includes:

Aisha Jawando in a performance from TINA - THE Tina Turner MUSICAL, Sam Tutty in a performance from Dear Evan Hansen, Layton Williams in a performance from Everybody's Talking About Jamie, Collette Guitart and Hana Stewart in a performance from SIX, Gavin Spokes in a performance from Hamilton, Dom Simpson and Tom Xander in a performance from The Book of Mormon, Helen Woolfe and Laura Pick in a performance from WICKED, Tilly-Raye Bayer, Imogen Cole, Alyssa D'Souza, Alex Munden and Carly Thoms in a performance from the Royal Shakespeare Company's Matilda The Musical, Jordan Luke Gage in a performance from & Juliet, Shan Ako and Frances Ruffelle in a performance from Les Misérables, cast members in a performance from Disney's The Lion King, Christine Allado and Alexia Khadime in a performance from The Prince of Egypt, Alice Fearn in a performance from Come From Away, Holly-Anne Hull and Rhys Whitfield in a performance from The Phantom Of The Opera, Zizi Strallen in a performance from Mary Poppins and Mazz Murray in a performance from MAMMA MIA!. There will also be a choir of 16 which is made up of Musical Theatre 2020 graduates.

The concert will also include a brand-new opening number, written by Stiles & Drewe called 'The Show must Go On!' which celebrates the theatre industry in these current times.

The concert will be directed by Luke Sheppard and Anna Fox, Set Design by Soutra Gilmour Lighting Design by Neil Austin and Howard Hudson, Video Design by Fray Studio, Sound Design by Adam Fisher and Musical Supervisor and Conductor is Stephen Brooker.

Chris and Damien from Theatre Support Fund+ said today, 'We are overjoyed with the response to the concert and delighted to announce two more performances.

We are thrilled to be bringing together all 16 West End Shows which appear on our Show Must Go On! t-shirt. We never imagined our original design would end up becoming a real-life performance at The Palace Theatre! We are so thankful to have such a wonderful team and cast who have helped make this show possible.

These concerts have united the industry by providing work to many and helping those who have lost work by giving profits to two very special industry charities. We are overwhelmed with the support and generosity we have received so far and we would like to thank everybody who has supported our cause of helping those in the industry who have been affected in these uncertain times'.

THE SHOW MUST GO ON! LIVE AT THE PALACE THEATRE is produced by Chris Marcus & Damien Stanton for the Theatre Support Fund+ with Executive Producers, Jack Maple & Brian Zeilinger-Goode for Take Two Theatricals.

Theatre Support Fund + was set up in April by theatre industry workers Chris Marcus and Damien Stanton who wanted to form an initiative to help individual workers who are no longer working due to the Coronavirus Pandemic. They created and designed 'The Show Must Go On!' t-shirt, the design of which is an amalgamation of the world-famous artwork of 16 of the biggest musicals in the West End. Since Theatre Support Fund's inception the team have raised over £350,000 with all profits from merchandise sold goes to Acting for Others, Fleabag Support Fund and the NHS Covid-19 Urgent Appeal.

Capacity at the Palace Theatre has been reduced to comply with COVID-19 Secure guidelines for social distancing plus robust risk mitigation. In addition to hand sanitation, face coverings and track and trace, other measures will include contactless tickets, temperature testing and the deep clean and sanitation of the theatre.

Shows View More UK / West End Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You