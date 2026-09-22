Cast Set for CINDERELLA at Lyric Hammersmith Theatre

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The Lyric Hammersmith Theatre pantomime will return this winter season with Cinderella, written by Joel Horwood (The Ocean at the End of the Lane) the writer behind 2016 smash hit Lyric pantomime Aladdin, and directed by Robin Belfield (Princess Essex). Cinderella plays at the venue from 14 November 2026 - 03 January 2027, with press performances on Saturday 21 November at 2pm and 6pm.

Announced today, the cast includes Donna Berlin as Suella, Chrissie Bhima as Cinderella, Ashh Blackwood as Buttons, Colin Burnicle as Muruduth/Fairy Kween, Lauryn Redding as Mikayla/Dandini and Durone Stokes as Prince M. Charming. The ensemble includes Sameer Dhanjee, Ellie Seaton and Liza Stevenson.

Joining Joel Horwood and Robin Belfield in the creative team are Set & Costume Designer Janet Bird, Lighting Designer Sally Ferguson, Composer Corin Buckeridge, Sound Designer Holly Khan, Choreographer Georgina Lamb, Casting by Richard Johnston and Musical Direction by Ashton Moore.

Cinderella's down on her luck. But can a chance encounter, a little fairy magic and some incredibly chic glass slippers help her find her true love and save the kingdom before the clock strikes midnight?

Poor Cinderella spends her days trapped in a crumbling castle, cleaning for her evil captor - Suella - and thoroughly misguided sisters. But word on the streets of Glamoursmith is that the kingdom's most moderately charming Prince needs to find a wife by midnight or else everyone (yes, even you!) is doomed! Will you be able to help Buttons get her sparkle back? Help the prince in his wild foot hunt? And maybe even help Cinderella get to the ball? The clock is ticking: all that's left to do is to get this party started!

Written by Joel Horwood (The Ocean at the End of the Lane, I Want My Hat Back) – who returns to the Lyric panto following his 'wickedly good' (The Stage) Aladdin in 2016 – and directed by Robin Belfield (Princess Essex, Anansi The Spider), expect show-stopping songs, side-splitting comedy, and that classic Lyric twist on this most magical of fairy tales.

This winter season also marks the return of the beloved Raymond Briggs' Father Christmas for the fifteenth year, playing in the Lyric Studio from 18 November - 27 December, co-produced with the Olivier Award-nominated Pins & Needles Productions. Join Santa as he awakes from a dream of sun, sea and sand only to find it is the busiest day of the year: Christmas Eve. This family classic is perfect for under 6-year-olds and their families.

The creative team includes Director Emma Earle, Designer Zoe Squire, Composer Lucy Rivers, Puppet Designer Max Humphries, Lighting Designer George Ogilvie and Dramaturg Adam Peck.

Rachel O'Riordan, Artistic Director of the Lyric Hammersmith Theatre, said: “Panto is such a joyous part of the Lyric's annual programme, and something we're so excited to bring to our West London community each year. We're delighted to welcome back writer Joel Horwood for Cinderella, our 2026 panto, a decade on from his smash hit Aladdin at the Lyric in 2016. With Robin Belfield directing in his Lyric debut, audiences should expect a joyful, hilarious and heartwarming celebration of community and festive cheer. Alongside Cinderella, I'm thrilled that family classic Raymond Briggs' Father Christmas is celebrating its fifteenth anniversary at the Lyric this year to brighten up our stages this festive season.'

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