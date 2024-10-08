Cast Set For SENSORY CINDERS at @sohoplace

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Sensory Cinders; the West End’s first production for audiences labelled with profound and multiple learning disabilities (PMLD), has announced its full casting.

Leading the ensemble is Ellana Gilbert as Cinders. Her recent credits since graduating include Roger McGough’s The Sound Collector (Glastonbury Festival), Sabbath: A Tragedy of Witches (OSO Arts Centre), Teacher’s Pet (Edinburgh Fringe, Pleasance Courtyard), and The Q (Kings Head Theatre). This marks Ellana's West End Debut.

Also set to appear are Emilia Harrild (The Threepenny Opera) as Fairy Godmother, Mark Pearce (Groundhog Day, Les Misérables) as Mama Disco, Jess Lobo (The Museum of Marvellous Things) as Step Sister, and Kaine Hatukai (The Secret Love Life of Ophelia) as Prince.

Sensory Cinders is a new sensory pantomime adaptation of Cinderella for audiences living with profound and multiple learning disabilities (PMLD), featuring original music that explores themes of identity, transformation, and authenticity. What does it mean to pursue self-love and understanding in a world that doesn’t understand you?

The production features specially designed sensory materials by Henshaws Arts & Crafts, a Yorkshire-based collective supporting local learning-disabled visual artists. The show marks all the artists’ professional theatre debuts.

Sensory Cinders is directed by Belle Streeton (Co-Artistic Director at Concrete Youth), with music/lyrics, musical direction and sound design by Guy Hughes, the production is creatively produced by Daniel Swift FRSA (CEO & Co-Artistic Director of Concrete Youth). The production will be designed by Stella Backman, with lighting design by Hugo Dodsworth, dramaturgy is by Lizzie Milton, assistant sound design by Will Fletcher, creative access consultancy is Phoebe Kemp and movement direction by Annabelle Lee.

Belle Streeton (Co-Artistic Director of Concrete Youth - Director of Sensory Cinders) said:

"It is a joy to be welcoming our audiences at Concrete Youth to the first ever sensory pantomime for learning disabled audiences. Pantomime is a hallmark of British culture and often audiences first experience of theatre. I’m so excited that we get to be a part of the journey in making this long-standing tradition accessible to our audiences. We believe it is hugely important to provide a positive cultural experience in going to the theatre, where nothing is diluted or toned down but still delivered in an accessible way.

We have assembled an extraordinary cast and creative team to re-imagine this pantomime classic, this has enabled us to thoroughly immerse ourselves in the world of a re-imagined Cinderella. This pantomime has something for everybody, and I can’t wait for our audiences to see the fruits of our labour and all the love and hard work that we’ve poured into this show."

Concrete Youth and Barnsley Civic’s co-production, Sensory Cinders runs for a limited season at @sohoplace from 30th October until 5th November. The production is sold out.

