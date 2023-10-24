Cast Set For RAPUNZEL at Theatre Peckham

This December, Theatre Peckham is back with another spectacular production that will captivate audiences of all ages. Get ready for a hair-raising adventure as we present a modern-day twist on the classic tale of Rapunzel.

With a sprinkle of Barnet Magic, Rapunzel and her friends will take you on a journey of self-discovery and overcoming adversity. In a world where material wealth is coveted, this heartwarming story reminds us that true richness comes from within.

Theatre Peckham welcomes a stellar line up for its now iconic musical-inspired, pantoesque Christmas show. The principal cast starring in Rapunzel includes Kellah-M Spring (THE COLOR PURPLE, UK Tour), West-End musical theatre performer Scarlet Gabriel (MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY, O2, WAITRESS, SIX, KINKY BOOTS), Edinburgh Festival’s Untapped 2023 award-winner Montel Douglas (ONE WAY OUT, New Diorama), Jade Leanne Benjamin who will be making her professional debut and Marcus Ayton (THE DRIFTER’S GIRL, Garrick Theatre, SHREK THE MUSICAL, UK Tour).

Rapunzel marks the fourth consecutive Christmas collaboration between playwright Geoff Aymer, Composer Jordan Xavier and Theatre Peckham's Artistic Director, Suzann McLean. Set in a vibrant Peckham hairdresser’s, this reimagined tale follows the success of last year's hit show, "Scroogelicious," a modern day take on Dickens’s classic “A Christmas Carol,” and the critically acclaimed "The Wonderful" inspired by Frank L. Baum's "The Wizard of Oz.”

The show will deliver a signature blend of storytelling, dance and song, infused with an unmistakable Peckham twist, the theatre’s annual Christmas show has become a firm festive favourite with adults and family audiences in South London and beyond. In true Theatre Peckham tradition, the production will be performed by an inspiring mix of the professional cast alongside the young people from the theatre’s Academy, which nurtures the next generation of young performers keen to follow in the footsteps of Theatre Peckham Patron and A-list actor John Boyega.

McLean says: “As Artistic Director of Theatre Peckham, it's a joy to present Rapunzel as this year's Christmas show. We are taking this timeless story and infusing it with our unique cultural twist that our audiences have grown to adore. Set in a lively Peckham hairdresser’s, this magical hair story celebrates the power of individuality and empowerment. Once again, our talented Theatre Peckham Academy students will shine alongside an exceptional cast, creating a mesmerising musical pantomime-style experience that will leave everyone feeling joyfully festive and uplifted."

Playwright Geoff Aymer adds: “This children’s classic doesn’t get re-told very often, particularly at Christmas time. We wanted to buck that trend and have some festive fun exploring society’s obsession around beauty with this allegorical story.”

Theatre Peckham is an award-winning cultural venue for artistic excellence and social change founded in 1986. Through the power of theatre, they illuminate young voices, provide skills and opportunities, and platform excellent creatives by programming and producing shows focusing on young people and under-represented voices.