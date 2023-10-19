Cast Set For PETER PAN at the Rose Theatre

Rose Theatre has announced casting for J.M. Barrie’s Peter Pan, in a new version by Evan Placey, with music and lyrics by Vikki Stone and directed by Lucy Morell. Kaine Ruddach will play the role of Peter, joined by Michelle Bishop (Hook/Mrs. Darling), Hilary Maclean (Gran), and Dominic Rye (Smee/Mr. Darling). Peter Pan runs from Friday 1 December 2023 until Sunday 7 January 2024 with Press Night on Thursday 7 December 2023.

The cast also features forty local young people from Rose Youth Theatre who will perform in two alternate casts. The Rose Youth Theatre company includes: Akira Dias, Alex Forster, Amelie Abbott, Ariana Shute, Arun Stewart, Audrey Johnston, Ava Harris, Bryn Wilson, Cameron Eggleston, Casper Groombridge, Cecily Cleave, Chloe Nichols, Diren Chhabra, Dylan Corchete-Quan, Ella Waldmann, Ellie Searle, Emily Porter, Ethan Harcourt, Eva Rouse, Fedor Skorodelov, Florence Datta, Hannah Grigg, Isla Griffiths, Jack Bartlett, Jack Fernie,, Jasmine Procter-Tarabanov, Jemima Leason, Josh Pritchard-Chase, Leah Wingfield, Leon Horton, Luke Groarke, Mimi Forster, Minaii Barrowes, Mischa Rudling, Naira Malik, Penny Bennett, Rebeca Lanaway Gonzalez, Scarlett Coburn, Shona Maggo and Viola Johnson.

Further creative team includes Oli Townsend (Set & Costume Designer), Emma Chapman (Lighting Designer), Aidan Jones (Sound Designer), Bradley Charles (Movement Director), Josh Mathieson (Associate Director and Voice Coach), Ellie Collyer-Bristow CDG (Casting Director), Claire Llewellyn of Rc-Annie Ltd (Fight & Intimacy Director), and Jody Robinson (Musical Director), Judith Hope (Puppet Director).

Lucy Morrell said: “I am delighted to be making this show alongside the best creative team anyone could ask for. I adore the original story of Peter Pan and Evan new adaptation is beautiful. Woking with our large ensemble of young people and fantastic professional actors is an absolute joy! I can’t wait for audiences, young and old, to see this festive, magical treat.”

All children grow up, except one…

Chasing his runaway shadow, a mischievous young boy crash lands through an Open Window and meets a headstrong young girl. With a sprinkle of fairy dust, they take flight on a whirlwind festive voyage over pirate ships, through mermaid lagoons, and into the heart of Neverland.

This Christmas, an enchanting adventure awaits. Award-winning writer Evan Placey adapts J.M. Barrie’s children’s classic in a brand-new version with music and lyrics by 2023 Olivier Award winner Vikki Stone (Hey Duggee) and directed by Lucy Morrell (Beauty and the Beast). Packed with song, dance, magic and featuring members of our talented Rose Youth Theatre, we promise to have you hooked.