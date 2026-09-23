Cast Set For EVERYBODY'S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE 10th Anniversary Tour

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Everybody's Talking About Jamie has revealed the full cast for the 10th Anniversary UK Tour commencing in January 2027. Joining the previously announced Ashcon Rahmani as Jamie and Rebecca Trehearn as his mum Margaret New, Kelle Bryan will play the role of Miss Hedge from Leeds to Southampton and Joanne Clifton will play Miss Hedge in Cheltenham through until Newcastle, with Divina De Campo playing the role of Hugo/Loco Chanelle.

Also joining the 10th Anniversary UK Tour cast will be Natasha Lewis (Ray), Mariam Pope (Pritti), Matthew Cavan (Tray Sophisticay), Daniel Jacob (Sandra Bollock), Jenson Steele (Laika Virgin), William Hazell (Dad), Kyle Dick (Dean), Ethan Casey-Clothier (Levi), Ellie Eames (Vicki), Uzuazo O'David (Cy), Grace Porter (Bex), Callum Saddler (Young Loco/1st Cover Jamie), Fin Scott (Mickey), Zaynab Shahid (Fatimah), Will Stevenson-Jones (Sayid), Zarina Thompson (Becca), Jáiden Lodge (Swing), Ynez Williams (Swing), and Samantha Ivey (Understudy Margaret / Miss Hedge / Ray).

Nica Burns, Producer, said: “We are delighted to announce our wonderful new stars Kelle Bryan, Joanne Clifton and Divina di Campo who join the brilliant Ashcon Rahmani (Jamie) and Rebecca Trehearn (Mum). Everybody's Talking About Jamie has been a huge success around the world, playing to audiences from all walks of life. A brilliant, uplifting musical for all.”

Kelle Bryan, Miss Hedge (Leeds – Southampton) said: “I'm so delighted to take on this iconic musical role! Everybody's Talking About Jamie is so relatable, relevant and heartfelt, but also fun and full of sass. I can't wait to step into Miss Hedge's fabulous red shoes and bring some 'Edge to Hedge!'”

Joanne Clifton, Miss Hedge (Cheltenham – Newcastle) said: “I'm really looking forward to bringing Miss Hedge to life for our brilliant audiences! This role is a casting dream, and I can't wait to join such a talented team of performers and makers for the show's tenth anniversary! What an honour! Now CALM DOWN YEAR 11 and book your tickets QUICK!”

Divina De Campo, Hugo/Loco Chanelle said: “This show is so very special. Jamie's amazing story – and the beautiful characters within – have impacted audiences world-over for a decade now. I'm excited to follow in the footsteps of some amazing past performers, and to bring Loco Chanelle into a new and glittering light.”

Following a record-breaking three-year West End residency, two sold-out UK & Ireland Tours and Amazon Studios award-winning film, the smash-hit critically acclaimed musical Everybody's Talking About Jamie will also feature a brand-new song from Dan Gillespie Sells and Tom MacRae. The tour will open in Leeds 10 years after the original opening at the Sheffield Crucible prior to the West End, national tours and playing across the world including USA, Korea, Japan and Italy. Jamie is coming home to the UK again for possibly the last time.

Tour Dates

The 10th Anniversary tour of Everybody's Talking About Jamie opens at Leeds Grand Theatre on 15 January 2027 before visiting Chester, Shrewsbury, Sunderland, Edinburgh, Wolverhampton, Wycombe, Sheffield, Manchester, Wimbledon, Liverpool, Truro, Eastbourne, Glasgow, Southampton, Cheltenham, Birmingham, Aylesbury, Cardiff, Nottingham, Leicester, Oxford, Woking, Bradford, Canterbury and Newcastle.

Jamie New is sixteen and lives on a council estate in Sheffield. Jamie doesn't quite fit in. Jamie is terrified about the future. Jamie is going to be a sensation.

Supported by his brilliant loving mum (Rebecca Trehearn) and surrounded by his friends, Jamie (Ashcon Rahmani) overcomes prejudice, beats the bullies and steps out of the darkness, into the spotlight.

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