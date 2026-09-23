Cast Set For DOGSTAR at Hampstead Theatre

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Full casting has been announced for Dogstar a new play by Daisy Hall, directed by Lucy Morrison, which will receive its world premiere at Hampstead Theatre Downstairs from 30 October until 5 December.

Set aboard an icebound whaling ship where the crew are dropping like flies, mutiny is brewing and strange visions are spreading, Dogstar is a darkly comic tale of survival, belief and the forces that shape our lives.

Alex Austin (Blackout Songs, Hampstead Theatre; Macbeth, Lyric Hammersmith) plays Gorey, Justin Edwards (The Ferryman, West End / Broadway; The Thick of It) plays Babben and Abdul Jalloh, who graduated from RADA in 2026, plays Sam.

Daisy Hall, a finalist for the 2023 Women's Prize for Playwriting, returns to Hampstead Theatre following the sell-out success of her debut play Bellringers in 2024. She said: “With Dogstar I was interested in writing a kind of fairytale, but one set in a very specific time and place. I am so excited to be returning to Hampstead Theatre and to be working with Lucy Morrison and such a brilliant cast and creative team.”

Greg Ripley-Duggan, Producer and Chief Executive at Hampstead Theatre said, “We thought Daisy Hall's debut play, Bellringers, which ran Downstairs two years ago, such an extraordinary piece of writing that we very swiftly commissioned this, her second play. Dogstar again transports the audience to a superficially familiar but alien and surprising universe, and is every bit as imaginative, compelling and darkly funny as the first play. Daisy is a very special talent and she is clearly destined for great things, so it's wonderful for Hampstead Theatre to be able to support her early career in this way. That, after all, is one of the key objectives of our Downstairs programme.”

Director Lucy Morrison also returns to Hampstead Theatre following the 2025 sell-out hit Personal Values and The Animal Kingdom. Her other credits include Hope Has a Happy Meal, That Is Not Who I Am and Scenes With Girls (all Royal Court). She is joined by designer Hannah Schmidt, lighting designer Holly Ellis and sound designer, Anna Short.

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