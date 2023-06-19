Cast Revealed For MACBETH at Shakespeare's Globe

Shakespeare's Globe has announced the cast of Macbeth, directed by Abigail Graham (The Merchant of Venice, 2022).

The cast of Macbeth comprises Aaron Anthony as Macduff, Luke Beggs as Young Siward, Max Bennett as Macbeth, Calum Callaghan as Witch / Porter / Murderer, Ben Caplan as Witch / Murderer / Doctor, Timothy Daniel as Fleance, Max Ellis as Young Siward, Matti Houghton as Lady Macbeth, Cam'ron Joseph as Macduff's Child, Helena Lymbery as Duncan / Siward, Joseph Payne as Malcolm, Arno Perry as Macduff's Child, Ferdy Roberts as Witch / Seyton, Elijah Sholanke as Fleance, Fode Simbo as Banquo, Gabby Wong as Ross, and Eleanor Wyld as Lady Macduff.

Director Abigail Graham says: “I am incredibly grateful to be exploring Macbeth with this fearless ensemble of actors. They truly are some of the most exciting and talented collaborators a director could wish for. Together we will create a Macbeth which feels genuinely alive and in dialogue with the world we all find ourselves in today.”

Cast biographies are as follows:

Aaron Anthony will play Macduff. Previous work for the Globe includes Much Ado About Nothing, and Aaron also recently appeared in Motive and The Cue (National Theatre) and Yellowman (The Orange Tree). Other theatre includes Lose Yourself (Sherman Theatre); Romeo & Juliet (Insane Root); A View from the Bridge and Macbeth (Tobacco Factory Theatre); ‘Tis Unmanly Grief (Theatre N16); Twelfth Night (Manchester Royal Exchange); Human Emotional Process (The Arts Theatre); Shakespeare in Love (Cheek by Jowl) and Billy Liar (Manchester Royal Exchange). Screen credits include The Pact (BBC), Behind Her Eyes (Netflix), Emmerdale (ITV), The Other One (BBC), Shakespeare and Hathaway (BBC), Midsomer Murders (ITV), Delicious (Sky One), Doctors (BBC), Hidden (BBC) and Holby City (BBC). Aaron trained at Bristol Old Vic Theatre School.

Luke Beggs will share the role of Young Siward. Luke has recently appeared in Standing at the Sky’s Edge (The National). He trains at Stagecoach Epsom.

Max Bennett will play Macbeth. Previous work for the Globe includes 'Tis Pity She's A Whore. Other theatre credits include Anna (National Theatre); Bull (Young Vic); King Lear (Chichester Festival Theatre/BAM, New York); Relatively Speaking (Wyndham's Theatre, West End); A Time To Reap (Royal Court); The Promise (Donmar Warehouse At Trafalgar Studios); Posh (Royal Court West End At Duke Of York's Theatre); In Basildon (Royal Court); Luise Miller (Donmar Warehouse); A Midsummer Night's Dream (Headlong); Fabrication (Affabulazione) (The Print Room); Danton's Death (National Theatre); Mrs. Warren's Profession (Comedy Theatre; West End); Measure For Measure (Plymouth Theatre Royal / National Tour); Waste (Almeida Theatre). Screen credits include A Small Light (Disney+), Slow Horses (Apple), The Gentlemen (Miramax), Anna Karenina (StudioCanal), Bohemian Rhapsody (20th Century Fox), Leonardo (Sony Pictures), Poldark (BBC) King Charles (BBC), The Hollow Crown (BBC & NBC), Censor (BFI/FILM4), The Duchess (Paramount).

Calum Callaghan will play Witch / Porter / Murderer. Theatre credits include Fishermans’ Friends (ROYO Theatre Company); Port (National Theatre); Cymbeline (Sam Wanamaker Playhouse); Junkyard (Headlong Theatre) and Abigail’s Party (Ambassadors Theatre Group). Screen credits include Mr Selfridge (1-4), Black Mirror (Smithereens), Red, White and Blue, Small Axe and Our World War (BBC). Upcoming screen credits include Blitz (dir. Steve McQueen).

Ben Caplan will play Witch / Murderer / Doctor. Previous work for the Globe includes The Merchant of Venice. Other theatre credits include Sherlock Carol (Marylebone Theatre); The End of the Night (Park Theatre); A Winter’s Tale (RSC); The Exorcist (UK Tour); Describe The Night (Hampstead Theatre); The Knowledge (Charing Cross Theatre); Abigail’s Party (Theatre Royal Bath & UK Tour); Sunny Afternoon (Hampstead Theatre; West End); Hedda Gabler (Salisbury Playhouse); Shiver (Watford Palace Theatre); Playing With Grown Ups (Theatre503); A Winter's Tale; Dr. Korzcak's Example (Unicorn); Titanic (The MAC; Belfast); Seven Jewish Children (Royal Court); The Common Pursuit(Menier Chocolate Factory); Three Sisters on Hope Street (Everyman; Liverpool; Hampstead); Two Thousand Years (National Theatre); The Man of the Future is Dead (Edinburgh); Hamlet (Nuffield; Southampton); The Dwarfs (Tricycle); As You Like It (Oxford); SWEAT (Bloomsbury). Screen credits include Lagging – Series 1 & 2 (BBC), Small Axe (BBC), Silent Witness (BBC), Midsomer Murders (ITV), Maigret (ITV), PC Peter Noakes in Call The Midwife (Series 1-6), X Company (CBC), The Coroner (BBC), New Blood (BBC), The Lost Honour of Christopher Jeffries (ITV), Whitechapel (Series III), Dark Matters(Discovery), The Runaway (Sky), Trinity (ITV), The Passion (BBC/HBO), Maxwell (BBC), The Candidate, Judge John Deed (BBC), Dwarfs (BBC), Band of Brothers (HBO), A Touch of Frost (ITV), The Perfect Blue (BBC),Soldier Soldier (ITV), Inspector Morse (ITV) Where the Heart Is (ITV), Golda, Pretty Red Dress, Caveat, The Commuter, That Woman, The Funeral, Leap Year and Rocknrolla. Radio includes: The Archers; Before the Fact and Kicking the Air.

Timothy Daniel will share the role of Fleance. This is Timothy’s professional debut. He trains at Stagecoach Twickenham.

Max Ellis will share the role of Young Siward. This is Max’s professional debut. He currently trains at New London Performing Arts Centre (NLPAC).

Matti Houghton will play Lady Macbeth. Previous work for the Globe includes Henry V and Richard III. Other theatre credits include Angela (The Lyceum, Edinburgh); The Crucible (Manchester Royal Exchange); Secret Theatre (Lyric Theatre Hammersmith); Smallholding (Hightide At The Soho Theatre); Override (Watford Palace Theatre); Smallholding (Nuffield Southampton & Hightide); Hedda Gabler (Royal & Derngate Theatre, Northampton); Brimstone And Treacle (Arcola Theatre); A Midsummer Night's Dream (Royal Shakespeare Company); The City Madam (Royal Shakespeare Company); Cardenio (Royal Shakespeare Company); 'Tis Pity She's A Whore (Liverpool Everyman); Ditch (Hightide/Old Vic Tunnels); Caucasian Chalk Circle (Shared Experience); Romeo And Juliet (Northcott Theatre, Exeter); Antigone (Royal Exchange Manchester); The Cracks Of My Skin (Royal Exchange Manchester); Kebab (Royal Court Theatre); Kinderstransport (Shared Experience); Watership Down (Lyric Hammersmith); Burn/Citizenship/Chatroom (National Theatre); Stallerhof (Southwark Playhouse). Screen credits include THREE (short film), Call The Midwife (Neal Street Productions for BBC 1), Manhunt (ITV), The Collection (Lookout Point), Law & Order (ITV), Pulse (Pilot) (BBC Television), Luther (BBC Television), The Bill (ITV), Doctors (BBC Television), Wire In The Blood (Coastal Productions for ITV), Afterlife (ITV), The Last Detective (ITV).

Cam'ron Joseph will share the role of Macduff's Child. This is Cam’ron’s professional stage debut. Previous screen credits include The Adventures of Paddington (Netflix and Nickelodeon) and Ted Lasso (Apple TV). Cam’ron trains at The Rose Arts London.

Helena Lymbery will play Duncan / Siward. Previous work for the Globe includes Henry V and Measure For Measure. Other theatre credits include Britannicus (Lyric, Hammersmith); Run Sister Run (Soho Theatre/Sheffield Theatres/Paines Plough); Mr Gum and the Dancing Bear; Treasure Island; This House; The Cat in the Hat; …some trace of her; Women of Troy; Attempts on her Life; Iphigenia at Aulis; His Dark Materials; Wicked Yaar; Henry V (National Theatre); Dear Elizabeth (Gate Theatre); Queen Margaret (Royal Exchange Theatre); Pity (Royal Court); Wolves Are Coming For You (Pentabus); Harry Potter and the Cursed Child (West End); We Want You To Watch (RashDash/National Theatre); The Secret Agent (Young Vic/Theatre O); After Dido (Young Vic/ENO); Sleeping Beauty (Young Vic); Coasting (Bristol Old Vic); Faith, Hope and Charity (Southwark Playhouse); Think About Japan (Southwark Playhouse/Nabokov); Yerma (West Yorkshire Playhouse); Blackpool (Theatre 503); Light Shining in Buckinghamshire (Arcola Theatre); Al Gran Sole Carico D’Amore (Salzburg Festival); Hansel and Gretel (Catherine Wheels/Barbican); Mammals (Bush Theatre); Blue Remembered Hills (New Victoria Theatre, Stoke). Screen credits include Doctor Foster (Series 1&2), Father Brown, Oliver Twist, Alastair McGowan’s Big Impression, The Inspector Lynley Mysteries, The Bill, Nietta’s Farm, Oranges and Lemons, London Road.

Joseph Payne will play Malcolm. Joseph recently performed in The Tempest at the RSC and now makes his Shakespeare’s Globe debut. Joseph also starred as ‘Dhillon Harwood’ in the BBC limited series Showtrial and as ‘Jarre’ in Netflix’s The Witcher. Further theatre includes Antigone (Mercury Theatre, Colchester), A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Romeo and Juliet (London Touring Theatre), A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Frankenstein, Great Expectations (National Youth Theatre Rep), DNA (National Youth Theatre). Further television includes: 4Stories, The Third Day: Autumn.

Arno Perry will share the role of Macduff's Child. This is Arno’s professional stage debut. He has previously worked in television and radio for companies such as Sky and Asda in their “Uniform for the People" campaign. Arno studied LAMDA at Gatehouse School and trained at Showkids Theatre School.

Ferdy Roberts will play Witch / Seyton. Previous work for the Globe includes Much Ado About Nothing and The Tempest. Other theatre credits include A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Filter’s 12th Night, Macbeth, Water, Silence, The Caucasian Chalk Circle, Faster (Filter Theatre); Girl From The North Country (Old Vic/Runaway Productions); Fatherland (Frantic Assembly); Plaques & Tangles, If You Don’t Let Us Dream, We Won’t Let You Sleep, Playing The Victim (Royal Court); Lampedusa (Soho Theatre); Shakespeare in Love (Noel Coward Theatre); Three Kingdoms Three Sisters (Lyric Hammersmith); Wallenstein, The Sea, A Christmas Carol (Chichester Festival Theatre); The Birthday Party, The Dumb Waiter, Aladdin (Bristol Old Vic); Girl In A Goldfish Bowl (Sheffield Crucible); Frankenstein (Derby Playhouse); Switchback (Glasgow Tron) and Another Country (Arts Theatre West End). Television credits include Dark Angel, Foyles War, Mr High, The Whistleblowers, The Bill & Gold Plated (ITV); The Afternoon Play – Your Mother Should Know, Holby City and Doctors (BBC). Film credits include What You Will (Fluidity Film/Filter); Mr Nice (Hindsight Media); Sex and Drugs and Rock and Roll (Aegis Film) and Honest (Honest Productions). Ferdy Roberts trained at Guildhall School of Music and Drama.

Elijah Sholanke will share the role of Fleance. Elijah Sholanke was recently seen in RISE (Disney), for which he was awarded Best Supporting Actor at Hapa Awards, California in 2022. Other screen credits include Thirty-Seven (dir. Sean McGurk) and YouTube music videos, including projects with artists Munah_Music and Rapper Proph. Commercial and modelling work includes Janus Henderson family finance, change4life and fundraising campaigns for Children in Africa and Cancer Research.

Fode Simbo will play Banquo. Theatre credits include Under the Kunde Tree (Southwark Playhouse); An Unfinished Man (The Yard); Solaris (Malthouse Theatre Melbourne / The Lyceum, Edinburgh / Lyric Hammersmith); The Princess And The Hustler (Eclipse Theatre Company / Bristol Old Vic) and Young Marx (The Bridge). Screen credits include: Andor (Disney+), Hijack (Apple TV); Vigil (BBC); Summer of Rockets (BBC 2); Philip K Dick: Electric Dreams (Sony / Channel 4); Little Women (BBC) and Fisherman’s Friends. Fode trained at Guildhall School of Music and Drama.

Gabby Wong will play Ross. Gabby is most well-known for 1899 (Netflix), and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (Disney). She is an alumna of Royal Court Theatre’s Writers Group and a regular contributor to Papergang Theatre. Previous work for the Globe includes Othello. Other theatre credits include Maryland, Pah La (Royal Court); Duchess of Malfi (Glasgow Citizens); Life of Pi (Sheffield Crucible); Troilus & Cressida, Jew of Malta, Love’s Sacrifice, Volpone (RSC); The Winter’s Tale, Macbeth (National Theatre); Doctor Faustus (Duke of York’s/Jamie Lloyd Company); Takeaway, Sinbad The Sailor(Theatre Royal Stratford East); Posh- All Female (Pleasance Theatre); Last Days Of Limehouse (New Earth). Screen credits include Strangers (ITV); Unprecedented (Headlong/BBC). Audio credits include The Drifted Stream, The Waringham Chronicles (Audible), The Quiet One, Avenue of Eternal Peace (BBC Radio 4), One Of Two Stories or Both (Manchester International Festival).

Eleanor Wyld will play Lady Macduff. Eleanor trained at the Guildhall School of Music and Drama. Previous work for the Globe includes The Merchant Of Venice. Other theatre credits include The Suspicions Of Mr Whicher (Watermill Theatre); The Boys Are Kisisng (Theatre 503); Pinocchio (Unicorn Theatre); The Ballad Of Coronva V (Big House); Leopoldstadt (Wyndham’s Theatre); Don Quixote (Rsc Stratford/Garrick Theatre, West End); Dr Faustus (Rsc); Hamlet (Rsc – Uk And Usa Tour 2018); The Invisible Man (Queens Theatre, Hornchurch); Don Juan In Soho (Wyndham’s Theatre); The Alchemist (RSC); After Electra (Theatre Royal Plymouth/Tricycle Theatre); Bedroom Farce/Separate Tables (Salisbury Playhouse); Visitors (Arcola Theatre/National Tour/Bush Theatre); Unscorched (Finborough Theatre); Dances Of Death (Gate Theatre); The Astronaut’s Chair (Theatre Royal Plymouth); Shiverman (Theatre 503); His Teeth (Only Connect); Rigor Mortis (Finborough Theatre); Antigone (Southwark Playhouse); The Deep Blue Sea (West Yorkshire Playhouse); Romeo And Juliet (Brighton Dome/Inservice Productions); Liar Workshop (Bath Theatre Royal/National Theatre Young Company); Amy’s Wedding (Youth Music Theatre: UK, The Garage Theatre, Norwich); Nos Vie Un Rose (Nymt, Birmingham Hippodrome). Screen credits include: Trigonometry (House Productions/BBC); Lovesick (Clerkenwell Films/Netflix); #Findthegirl [Online] (BBC Online); Thirteen (BBC); Father Brown (BBC); Holby City (BBC); Doctors (BBC); Misfits (Channel 4); Black Mirror: The National Anthem (Channel 4); Casualty (BBC); Honest (Greenlit Productions); You Can Choose Your Friends (Avalon); Coronation Street (Granada); The Critic (BKS Ltd); My Best Friend’s Wedding [China] (China Film Co./Sony Pictures/Play Productions); The Rules Of Textual Attraction; Bonobo (Bonobo Films); Johnny English Reborn (Intelligence Films Ltd); The Manual (Britpack Film Company); Freestyle (Revolver Films).