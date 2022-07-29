Cast Announced To Join Helen Hunt in EUREKA DAY at the Old Vic

The Old Vic and Sonia Friedman Productions have announced the cast and creative team for Jonathan Spector's multi award-winning Eureka Day, which has its European premiere at The Old Vic this September, directed by Katy Rudd (The Ocean at the End of the Lane, Camp Siegfried).

Joining the previously announced Academy, Golden Globe and Emmy Award winner Helen Hunt (As Good As It Gets, The Sessions, Mad About You) are Kirsten Foster (Life of Pi, The Sandman) as May, Mark McKinney (The Kids in the Hall, Superstore) as Don, Ben Schnetzer (The Book Thief, Pride) as Eli and Susan Kelechi Watson (This is Us, A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood) as Carina.

Set against the backdrop of a mumps outbreak at a progressive private elementary school in California in 2017, Eureka Day is a satire on the quest for consensus; the central question of 'to vaccinate' or 'not to vaccinate' taking on a whole new meaning in 2022.

The creative team are also announced with Set and Costume by Rob Howell, Lighting by Jon Clark, Sound by Donato Wharton, Video by Andrzej Goulding, Music by Jherek Bischoff, Casting by Jim Carnahan, Voice by Charlie Hughes-D'Aeth and Dialect by Penny Dyer. The Baylis Assistant Director is Aaliyah Mckay.

Eureka Day will play from 06 September to 31 October 2022 at The Old Vic.

Every child is welcomed at the progressive Eureka Day school in Berkeley, California - it's a point of pride for the parents on the Executive Committee.

But when a public health scare erupts, it turns out tolerance and togetherness are no match for mumps...

In Jonathan Spector's timely and hysterical comedy, polite debate descends into ideological warfare, as a democratic utopia tears itself apart.