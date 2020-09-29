Cast Announced For Young Vic's THE NEW TOMORROW

The performance will be live streamed for free from the Young Vic via Facebook Live on Sunday 4 October at 4pm.

Kwame Kwei-Armah, Artistic Director of the Young Vic, today announces the cast of The New Tomorrow, a weekend of pop-up performances celebrating the Young Vic's 50th birthday. The New Tomorrow - the first piece of live theatre at the Young Vic since the pandemic closed UK theatres in March - will interrogate the change that has come and is coming, and what the next 50 years might hold.

Ronka?? Adéka??lua??́ja??́, Adjoa Andoh, Matthew Dunster, Paapa Essiedu, Martina Laird, Anoushka Lucas and Sophie Stone will perform short works from writers and artists Jade Anouka, Marina Carr, Jasmine Lee-Jones, Ruth Madeley, Amy Ng, Stef Smith, Jack Thorne, Isobel Waller-Bridge and Steve Waters, directed by Young Vic Genesis Fellow and Associate Director Jennifer Tang. The performance will be hosted by Kwame Kwei-Armah, and also feature speeches from activists Shahidha Bari and Tom Gill, with Kwame Kwei-Armah Jr. as DJ.

Tickets for The New Tomorrow have been previously won via ticket lottery, however the performance will be live streamed for free from the Young Vic via Facebook Live on Sunday 4 October at 4pm.

Together with the 50th Projection Project and The Unforgotten, The New Tomorrow marks the beginning of We are the New Tide, the Young Vic's year-long 50th birthday programme which will run until September 2021.

The New Tomorrow is co-produced with Benjamin Lowy and Emily Vaughan-Barratt for Wessex Grove.

