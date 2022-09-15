Cast Announced For THE SOLID LIFE OF SUGAR WATER At Orange Tree Theatre

The Orange Tree Theatre has announced the full cast for Jack Thorne's The Solid Life of Sugar Water. JMK Award Winner Indiana Lown-Collins directs Katie Erich and Adam Fenton. The award provides Lown-Collins the opportunity to stage her own full-scale Orange Tree show production where she will work with designer Ica Niemz. The Solid Life of Sugar Water opens on 19 October, with previews from 15 October, and runs until 12 November. It will be available via OT On Screen between 15-18 November.

Designer: Ica Niemz; Lighting Designer: Jonathan Chan; Sound Designer: Oliver Vibrans; Creative Captioner & Projections Designer: Sarah Readman; Movement Director: Isolte Avila; Intimacy Coordinator & Director: Asha Jennings-Grant; BSL Interpreter: Deborah Hoyte; Access Consultant: Laura Guthrie; Casting Consultant: Christopher Worrrall; Deputy Stage Manager: Bryony Peach; Assistant Stage Manager: Waverley Moran

Life's always easier in retrospect. And I actually wouldn't change what happened next for anything.

Alice and Phil bare every messy, painful, hilarious, irritating, delightful, loving detail of their relationship as it bends and shifts to everything life throws at them. Nothing goes unshared ...

Writer Jack Thorne (Channel 4's Skins and This Is England) thrillingly amplifies disabled voices in this witty, impassioned and intimate play. Following its 2015 premiere at Edinburgh Festival Fringe as a Graeae Theatre Company and Theatre Royal Plymouth co-production, The Solid Life of Sugar Water went on a UK tour and transferred to The National Theatre for a critically acclaimed run in 2016.

Katie Erich plays Alice. Her theatre credits include Oliver Twist (Leeds Playhouse - nominated for The Stage Debut Award for Best Performer in a Play), Different Owners at Sunrise (The Roundhouse), Aladdin (CAST), and for television, Doctors.

Adam Fenton plays Phil. As an actor, their credits include Living Archive (Royal Court), Rogue Comet(s) (HOME), Talking Bodies (Hot Coals Theatre), Not Serious (Oldham Coliseum), The Howling (Graeae Theatre Company) and //Tuning In// (Theatre by the Lake).

As a director Indiana Lown-Collins's credits include The Purple Princess (Guildford Shakespeare Company) a devised TIE tour raising awareness of non-visible disabilities based on her own life experiences and The Last Supper (Fresh Direction 'Replay Project' The Young Vic). Other credits include Assistant Director on Julius Caesar (Shakespeare's Globe), Movement Director on The Tales of Hans Christian Andersen (GSC); Associate Director on Merrily We Roll Along (Yvonne Arnaud Theatre); Assistant Director on All's Well That Ends Well (Jermyn Street Theatre), Cinderella (Yvonne Arnaud Theatre); A Woman Alone (Etcetera Theatre); All Aboard (Electric Theatre); Language coach on Strictly Ballroom the Musical (Leeds Playhouse). Indiana was the Assistant Director and Producer at the Guildford Shakespeare Company (2019-2021) where she was assistant director on As You Like It, She Stoops to Conquer, The Merry Wives of Windsor, Twelfth Night, Robin Hood, Alice and Wonderland, Romeo and Juliet, The Legend of King Arthur and Associate Director on Macbeth.

Jack Thorne is a playwright and screenwriter. His playwriting credits include The End of History, Hope, Let The Right One In (Royal Court), Harry Potter and the Cursed Child (Palace Theatre/Lyric Theatre New York/Princess Theatre, Melbourne), A Christmas Carol, Woyzeck (The Old Vic) and Junkyard (Bristol Old Vic). As a screenwriter for television, his credits include Then Barbara Met Alan, Help, His Dark Materials, Kiri, National Treasure, This is England, Skins, The Fades, Cast Offs and The Accident, and for film; The Scouting Book for Boys, War Book, Don't Take My Baby, The Last Panthers, Wonder, The Aeronauts and Enola Holmes.

Ica Niemz is a designer. Their recent design work includes Gender Messy (Cambridge Junction), Window of Remembrance - Trans Week of Visibility/Day of Remembrance (Studio 3 Arts), Outside (Space Theatre), The Purple Princess (Guildford Shakespeare Company), Beige (Vault Festival/Online), LDN Dares Vogue (Shakespeare's Globe), Journey's of Destiny (Derby Theatre), I Saw a Monster (National Maritime Museum) and Midsummer Night's Dream (Eastville Park Lido). Ica was awarded a Weston Jerwood Creative Bursary Fellowhip as Assistant Designer with Wildworks 2021-2022.