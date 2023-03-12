Carrie Hope Fletcher, Rob Madge, Clive Rowe, and Vernon Kay Among 2023 Pantomime Awards Nominees

The UK Pantomime Association has announced the nominations for The Pantomime Awards 2023 in association with Butlin's, ahead of the awards ceremony at the Trafalgar Theatre, in London's West End, on Tuesday 11 April 2023 at 7pm, hosted by Christopher Biggins.

A limited number of tickets (from £30) are on general sale for the event, which will feature live performances, celebrity presenters and of course the winners announcement. Visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2230100®id=4&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.atgtickets.com%2Fshows%2Fthe-pantomime-awards-2023%2Ftrafalgar-theatre%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.

During the 2022/23 pantomime season, the second year in which the Awards have taken place, the UK Pantomime Association's 64 judges attended over 240 venues to see over 700 performances, far and wide across the United Kingdom.

Founded in 2021, the UK Pantomime Association is a charity that explores, shares and celebrates pantomime by investigating the genre's rich past, engaging with contemporary practice and inspiring the future. The Special Awards, which celebrate productions representing the values that the Association seeks to promote, as well as the Outstanding Achievement Awards, are to be announced at the ceremony on 11 April.

This year, for the first time, there are no gendered categories as Principal Boy and Principal Girl become Principal Lead, such as Cinderella and Dick Whittington, and Secondary Lead, such as Prince Charming and Alice Fitzwarren.

The full list of nominations for the 2022/2023 Pantomime Awards in association with Butlin's are:

Best Choreography

Eddie Slattery - Beauty and the Beast, Swansea Grand Theatre, Swansea (Imagine Theatre)

Josie Lee - Dick Whittington, Octagon Theatre, Yeovil (Evolution Productions)

Karen Bruce - Jack and the Beanstalk, London Palladium, London (Crossroads Pantomimes)

Kerry Blaskett-Weatherall - Peter Pan, Regent Theatre, Ipswich (Enchanted Entertainment)

Stillie Dee - Jack and the Beanstalk, Alhambra Theatre, Bradford (Crossroads Pantomimes)



Best Comic sponsored by Santa Himself

Adam C Booth - Cinderella, Grand Opera House, Belfast (Crossroads Pantomimes)

Adam Colbeck-Dunn - Cinderella, Palace Theatre, Newark (Jordan Productions)

Gavin Jon Wright - Sleeping Beauty, The Gaiety, Ayr (In-House)

Matt Slack - Dick Whittington, Birmingham Hippodrome, Birmingham (Crossroads Pantomimes)

Ruby Ablett - Dick Whittington, Cambridge Arts Theatre, Cambridge (In-House)



Best Costume Design

Adrian Gee - Robin Hood, Theatr Clwyd, Mold (In-House)

Becky Minto - Jack and the Beanstalk, Perth Theatre, Perth (In-House)

Dawn Allsopp - The Legend of Robin Hood, Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds, Bury St Edmunds (In-House)

James Button - Cinderella, Salisbury Playhouse, Salisbury (In-House)

Jasmine Swan - Beauty and the Beast, Mercury Theatre, Colchester (In-House)



Best Dame sponsored by Trafalgar Entertainment

Ben Roddy - Sleeping Beauty, Marlowe Theatre, Canterbury (Evolution Productions)

Brian James O'Sullivan - Maw Goose, Macrobert Arts Centre, Stirling (In-House)

Clive Rowe - Mother Goose, Hackney Empire, London (In-House)

JP McCue - Cinderella, Royal Spa Centre, Leamington Spa (Imagine Theatre)

Phylip Harries - Robin Hood, Theatr Clwyd, Mold (In-House)



Best Director

Darren O'Sullivan - Cinderella, South Holland Centre, Spalding (Polka Dot Pantomimes)

Estelle van Warmelo - Beauty and the Beast, The Courtyard, Hereford (In-House)

Kathryn Rooney - Beauty and the Beast, King's Theatre, Glasgow (Crossroads Pantomimes)

Paul Hendy - Sleeping Beauty, Marlowe Theatre, Canterbury (Evolution Productions)

Tamara Harvey - Robin Hood, Theatr Clwyd, Mold (In-House)



Best Ensemble sponsored by Stagecoach

Briana Craig, Ediz Ibrahim, Grant Thresh, Demi Leigh Foster, Megan Louch, Maxwell Trengove, Belle Kizzy Green, Ciro Lourencio Meulens, Zinzile Tschuma, Sally Jayne Hind, Alexandra O'Reilly, Jaydon Vijn, Emma Hunter, Andrew Lyle-Pinnock, Luke Woollaston and Lauren Stroud - Jack and the Beanstalk, London Palladium, London (Crossroads Pantomimes)

Grace Faulkner, Jack Trafford, Lucy Stewart, Molly Thorpe Franklin, Callum Fairfield, Lucy Deakin and Georgia Murray - Goldilocks and the Three Bears, Epstein Theatre, Liverpool (Regal Entertainments)

Kieran Lynch, Caitlin Mae and Charlotte Jean Moore - Snow White, Palace Theatre, Kilmarnock (Imagine Theatre)

Leo Burke, Nick Pack, Sophie Spencer, Daisy Ewing and Adam Russell-Owen - Cinderella, The Arts Centre, Hounslow (The Arts Centre Hounslow with Ashby Pantomimes)

Mairi Barclay, Adam Brown, Gabriel Fleary, Becca Francis, Shailan Gohil, Richard Leeming, Genevieve Nicole and Laura Tyrer - Mother Goose, Duke of York's Theatre (Ambassador Theatre Group)

Best Lighting Design sponsored by Production, Light & Sound

Ben Cracknell - Cinderella, Grand Opera House, Belfast (Crossroads Pantomimes)

Bev Paskell - Cinderella, South Holland Centre, Spalding (Polka Dot Pantomimes)

Jamie Corbidge - Beauty and the Beast, Swansea Grand Theatre, Swansea (Imagine Theatre)

Kathryn Monkton - Dick Whittington, Octagon Theatre, Yeovil (Evolution Productions)

Sally Ferguson - Dick Whittington, Nottingham Playhouse, Nottingham (In-House)



Carmen Silvera Award for Best Magical Being

Danielle Jam - The Pantomime Adventures of Peter Pan, His Majesty's Theatre, Aberdeen (Crossroads Pantomimes)

Jo Osmond - Beauty and the Beast, Theatre Severn, Shrewsbury (Evolution Productions)

Joe McElderry - Cinderella, Newcastle Theatre Royal, Newcastle upon Tyne (Crossroads Pantomimes)

Lauren Azania - Cinderella, Lighthouse, Poole (In-House)

Leonardo Vieira - Aladdin, Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne (Jordan Productions)

Best Contribution to Music sponsored by Howden Insurance Brokers

Emma Fraser - Dick Whittington, Octagon Theatre, Yeovil (Evolution Productions)

Miles Russell - Jack and the Beanstalk, The Hexagon, Reading (Imagine Theatre)

Philip Shute - Cinderella, Grand Opera House, Belfast (Crossroads Pantomimes)

Rob Green - Red Riding Hood, Everyman Theatre, Liverpool (In-House)

Tayo Akinbode - Robin Hood, Theatr Clwyd, Mold (In-House)



Best Early Career Newcomer sponsored by Staffordshire University

Eliza Walker - Peter Pan, Regent Theatre, Ipswich (Enchanted Entertainment)

Ewan Grant - The Legend of Robin Hood, Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds, Bury St Edmunds (In-House)

Katsie Fong Frydenberg - Jack and the Beanstalk, The Hexagon, Reading (Imagine Theatre)

Nay-Nay - Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, New Theatre, Cardiff (Crossroads Pantomimes)

Neha Eapen - Cinderella, Carriageworks Theatre, Leeds (Paul Holman Associates)

Best Newcomer to Pantomime sponsored by Staffordshire University

Ada Campe - Dick Whittington and his Cat, The Theatre, Chipping Norton (In-House)

Carrie Hope Fletcher - Sleeping Beauty, Marlowe Theatre, Canterbury (Evolution Productions)

Finlay McKillop - Rapunzel featuring Puss in Boots, Webster Memorial Theatre, Arbroath (In-House)

Gigi Zahir - Cinderella, Theatre Royal Stratford East, London (In-House)

Vernon Kay - Cinderella, Wycombe Swan, High Wycombe (Imagine Theatre)



Barbara Windsor Award for Best Principal Lead

David Ribi - The Further Adventures of Peter Pan, Fairfield Halls, Croydon (UK Productions)

Harry Goodson-Bevan - Robin Hood, Saffron Hall, Saffron Walden (KD Theatre Productions)

Jasmine Triadi - Cinderella, Salisbury Playhouse, Salisbury (In-House)

Kia-Paris Walcott - Cinderella, Grand Opera House, Belfast (Crossroads Pantomimes)

Louis Gaunt - Jack and the Beanstalk, London Palladium, London (Crossroads Pantomimes)



Best Script

Anton Benson, Ryan Greaves and Steve Moorewood - Jack and the Beanstalk, Northwich Memorial Court, Northwich (Anton Benson Productions)

Chris Hannon - The Legend of Robin Hood, Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds, Bury St Edmunds (In-House)

Joyce Branagh - Jack and the Beanstalk, South Hill Park Arts Centre, Bracknell (In-House)

Lyndsay Maples - Beauty and the Beast, The Courtyard, Hereford (In-House)

Nick George - Cinderella, Carriageworks Theatre, Leeds (Paul Holman Associates)



Best Secondary Lead

Amy Conachan - Maw Goose, Macrobert Arts Centre, Stirling (In-House)

Keaton Guimarães-Tolley - Red Riding Hood, Everyman Theatre, Liverpool (In-House)

Lewes Roberts - Snow White, Alive Corn Exchange, Kings Lynn (Jordan Productions)

Ohaana Greaves - The Further Adventures of Peter Pan, Fairfield Halls, Croydon (UK Productions)

Sydnie Hocknell - Jack and the Beanstalk, Queen's Theatre, Barnstaple (RED Entertainment)



Best Set Design

Becky Minto - Jack and the Beanstalk, Perth Theatre, Perth (In-House)

James Button - Robin Hood, Northcott Theatre, Exeter (In-House)

Mark Walters, Nina Dunn and Matt Brown - Beauty and the Beast, Swansea Grand Theatre, Swansea (Imagine Theatre)

Michelle Marden and Stuart Relph - Jack and the Beanstalk, Lyceum Theatre, Sheffield (Evolution Productions)

Victoria Spearing - Jack and the Beanstalk, South Hill Park Arts Centre, Bracknell (In-House)



Best Sisters

Allie Dart and Frances Knox - Cinderella, The Arts Centre, Hounslow (The Arts Centre Hounslow with Ashby Pantomimes)

Andrew Pollard and Alim Jadavji - Cinderella, Lighthouse, Poole (In-House)

Anna Phylactic and Aaron Steadman - Cinderella, Carriageworks Theatre, Leeds (Paul Holman Associates)

Garnon Davies and Gareth Mitchell - Cinderella, South Holland Centre, Spalding (Polka Dot Pantomimes)

John McGlone and Roy McGregor - Cinderella, Motherwell Theatre, Motherwell (Spillers Pantomimes)



Best Sound Design

Conrad Kemp - Cinderella, St Helens Theatre Royal, St Helens (Regal Entertainments)

David Hart - Aladdin, Waterside Theatre, Aylesbury (UK Productions)

James Cook - Aladdin, Derby Arena, Derby (Little Wolf Entertainment)

Matthew Williams - Robin Hood, Theatr Clwyd, Mold (In-House)

Mike Thacker - Jack and the Beanstalk, The Hexagon, Reading (Imagine Theatre)



Best Supporting Artist

Anna-Jane Casey - Mother Goose, Duke of York's Theatre (Ambassador Theatre Group)

Dan Badrick - Cinderella, New Theatre Royal, Lincoln (In-House)

Katy Dean - The All New Adventures of Peter Pan, The Hawth, Crawley (Evolution Productions)

Kevin Macleod - Beauty and the Beast, Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline (In-House)

Rob Madge - Jack and the Beanstalk, London Palladium, London (Crossroads Pantomimes)



Best Villain sponsored by Breckman & Company

Ben Locke - Robin Hood, Theatr Clwyd, Mold (In-House)

Chris Chilton and Hannah Nuttall - Dick Whittington, Theatre Royal Wakefield, Wakefield (In-House)

Davood Ghadami - Aladdin, Waterside Theatre, Aylesbury (UK Productions)

Jodie Jacobs - Jack and the Beanstalk, Lyric Hammersmith Theatre, London (In-House)

Timothy Lucas - Goldilocks and the Three Bears, Epstein Theatre, Liverpool (Regal Entertainments)

Best Pantomime (Under 500 seats) sponsored by Butlin's

Cinderella, South Holland Centre, Spalding (Polka Dot Pantomimes)

Cinderella, The Arts Centre, Hounslow (The Arts Centre Hounslow with Ashby Pantomimes)

Goldilocks and the Three Bears, Epstein Theatre, Liverpool (Regal Entertainments)

Robin Hood, Theatr Clwyd, Mold (In-House)

The Legend of Robin Hood, Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds, Bury St Edmunds (In-House)



Best Pantomime (500 - 900 seats) sponsored by Butlin's

Cinderella, Lighthouse, Poole (In-House)

Dick Whittington, Nottingham Playhouse, Nottingham (In-House)

Dick Whittington, Octagon Theatre, Yeovil (Evolution Productions)

Mother Goose, Duke of York's Theatre (Ambassador Theatre Group)

Snow White, Palace Theatre, Kilmarnock (Imagine Theatre)



Best Pantomime (Over 900 seats) sponsored by Butlin's

Beauty and the Beast, Swansea Grand Theatre, Swansea (Imagine Theatre)

Cinderella, Grand Grand Opera House, Belfast (Crossroads Pantomimes)

Cinderella, Wycombe Swan, High Wycombe (Imagine Theatre)

Jack and the Beanstalk, Lyceum Theatre, Sheffield (Evolution Productions)

Sleeping Beauty, Marlowe Theatre, Canterbury (Evolution Productions)



Simon Sladen, Chair, of the UK Pantomime Association said: "After what for many venues was a record breaking pantomime season in 2022/2023, we can't wait to celebrate the wide array of excellence in the genre at The Pantomime Awards this April. Pantomime is one of the most exciting, vibrant forms of theatre, entertaining millions of people each festive season. Thank you to everyone who brings the pantomime magic to the stage and good luck to all of this year's nominees!"

Butlin's is the principal sponsor for the UK Pantomime Awards 2023. Entertainment Director Mike Godolphin said "Congratulations to everyone that's been shortlisted for an award. Panto is a huge part of our entertainment offering at all three Butlin's resorts and we're very happy to be sponsoring the awards again this year. We're looking forward to seeing who the winners will be next month."



ABOUT THE UK PANTOMIME ASSOCIATION

Founded in 2021, the UK Pantomime Association is a charity that explores, shares and celebrates pantomime by investigating the genre's rich past, engaging with contemporary practice and inspiring the future.



ABOUT BUTLIN'S (AWARDS SPONSOR)

Butlin's, the home of entertainment, is a market leader in family holidays, promising endless fun for all age groups with so much included in the price of a break. Alongside family breaks, there's also Butlin's Big Weekenders, exclusively for adults. With over 20 breaks to choose from including decade-themed parties to genre-specific music weekends and festivals, there's an incredible variety of Big Weekenders running throughout the year. For unforgettable experiences Butlin's also delivers memorable corporate events from board meetings and team-building days to product launches and themed gala dinners. With three beachside resorts across the UK in Bognor Regis (West Sussex), Minehead (Somerset) and Skegness (Lincolnshire), Butlin's welcomes around 1.5 million guests per year. As of September 2022, Butlin's is owned by a newly formed company backed by the Harris family.