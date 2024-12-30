Carey Mulligan, Stephen Fry, and More Make New Years Honours List

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The annual New Year Honours list has been announced and a number of notable names will be honored for their services to the British performing arts.

Veteran performer Carmen Munroe has been made dame in recognition of her six-decade career on stage, as well as her artistic achievements with Talawa, a theatre company she founded.

Author and actor Stephen Fry has been recognized for his commitments to mental health and environmental awareness, as well as his charitable endeavors.

Actors Carey Mulligan, Sarah Lancashire, Carey Mulligan, and Anne Reid have earned CBEs (Commander of the Order of the British Empire). Actors Anne-Marie Duff, who can currently be seen in The Little Foxes, actor Eddie Marsan and Kevin Whately were made OBE (Officer of the Order of the British Empire), along with theatre administrators former SOLT President Eleanor Lloyd, Christine Cort, co-founder of Manchester International Festival, and Dee Conaghan of Beyond Theatre Company.

Doctor Who star Tom Baker, Old Laundy Theatre’s Roger Glossop, Melanie Lewis, Carol Straker, Daniel Schunmann, founder of VIVA Theatre and Peter Young, and Myleene Klass were made MBE (Member of the Order of the British Empire).

Medallists of the Order of the British Empire include Kathleen Jane Hamilton, Mark Long, Deborah Lowe, and Donald Mead.

