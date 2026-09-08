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MISCHIEF has announced the cast that will be performing in CHRISTMAS CAROL GOES WRONG at London's Wyndham's Theatre, a Delfont Mackintosh Theatre in the West End from 18 December 2026 to 23 January 2027 and on the UK tour which starts in Bromley on 27 October 2027, before heading to Norwich, Wolverhampton, Leeds, York, Milton Keynes, Cardiff, Birmingham, Newcastle and Cambridge (where the tour finishes on 7 March).

The cast crashing around the UK is James Akka as Dennis, Adam Elliott as Chris, original Mischief member Dave Hearn as Max (until 23 January 2027), Matthew Howell as Robert, Jay Olpin as Max for the final 6 tour venues, Luke Pierre as Jonathan, Aein Nasseri as Trevor, Dumile Sibanda as Annie and Ashley Tucker as Sandra.

The understudies include Billie Hamer, Robert Lane, Claire Lee Shenfield, Jay Olpin (until 23 January 2027), Josh Patel-Foster (from 26 January 2027) and Jamie Sandersfield.

Producer Kenny Wax said: 'It is with great trepidation that we are about to unleash this talented new cast of actors joining the ranks who are already fighting over who gets to play Scrooge, ignoring script cues and actively sabotaging the set. We are terrified to be presenting this show throughout the UK on tour, in the West End and internationally, in Los Angeles and Australia. It has meant that by expanding across multiple global casts, Cornley's severe miscommunication, and delays to their set, have caused an international safety hazard.'

The cast for Portsmouth and Manchester most of whom are the original West End cast and original Mischief members, have already been announced. They are Matt Cavendish (Max), Allie Dart (Annie), Sasha Frost (Sandra), Henry Lewis (Robert), Chris Leask (Trevor) and Jonathan Sayer (Dennis), Henry Shields (Chris) and Greg Tannahill (Jonathan). The understudies are Matthew Biddulph, Siobhan Cha Cha, Orla O'Sullivan and Josh Patel-Foster.

CHRISTMAS CAROL GOES WRONG brings tidings of chaos and joy as The Cornley Amateur Drama Society return and attempt to tackle the Charles Dickens' classic, A Christmas Carol. The Cornley crew battle miscommunication, delays to their set, actors missing in action and a growing feud over who will play the lead. This disastrous take on the much loved classic Christmas story of Ebenezer Scrooge is a festive slice of pure escapism.

CHRISTMAS CAROL GOES WRONG played to sell-out houses, when it premiered abd disaster struck at The Apollo Theatre in Shaftesbury Avenue last year. It is written by original Mischief Members Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields and the production is directed by Matt DiCarlo, who also helmed the award-winning The Comedy About Spies which is on its second mission at London's Adelphi Theatre where it is running until 26 September 2026.

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