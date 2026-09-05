Video: PARSIFAL Cast and Creatives Discuss Royal Opera House Staging

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The Royal Opera House has posted a new insights video ahead of its staging of Wagner's Parsifal, bringing cast members and creatives together to discuss Evgeny Titov's new production of the work. The video offers audiences a behind-the-scenes look at the thinking behind the staging before it reaches the Main Stage.

Parsifal, Richard Wagner's final opera, follows the story of a naive young man who becomes entangled in the mythic order of the Knights of the Grail. Steeped in themes of redemption, compassion, and spiritual searching, the work is known for its expansive score and its demands on both singers and orchestra, making it one of the composer's most challenging pieces to bring to the stage.

This new production, directed by Evgeny Titov, marks a bold reimagining of Wagner's opera for the Royal Opera House, described in the video's release as an ambitious approach to the material. The conversation format allows those directly involved in mounting the production to speak to its artistic choices in their own words.

In the video, participants discuss the process of shaping the opera for a contemporary audience, offering insight into the collaborative work behind the production. The Royal Opera House has continued to expand its online video offerings around Main Stage productions, giving audiences access to the creative conversations that inform its opera stagings.

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