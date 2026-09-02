Video: THE MISANTHROPE Clip With Sandra Oh Released Ahead Of NT Live Broadcast

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National Theatre has posted an exclusive clip from THE MISANTHROPE, giving audiences another look at Sandra Oh in the title role ahead of the production's release in cinemas through National Theatre Live on September 22.

The play is Martin Crimp's reworking of Molière's classic dark comedy, recasting the story around Alice, a novelist who despises the constructed lies of modern society. As she challenges those around her, the backlash intensifies, forcing her to weigh the cost of speaking plainly in a world that would rather she stayed quiet. The production was filmed live on stage at The National Theatre and is directed by Indhu Rubasingham.

Oh, known for her role in Killing Eve, leads the cast in a story built around the tension between honesty and social performance. The clip follows an earlier trailer for the production that offered the first footage of Oh in character.

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