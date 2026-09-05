Video: Rehearsal Trailer Released For BULL At Park Theatre

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Park Theatre has posted a rehearsal trailer for Bull, Mike Bartlett's drama about workplace bullying, ahead of its run from Wednesday 30 September through Saturday 24 October. The footage, shot by Frazer Cobb, offers an early glimpse of the cast preparing the production before it opens to audiences.

Bull follows four colleagues confined to a meeting room as jobs hang in the balance, with what the production describes as an examination of "power and survival." The show's marketing materials frame it as "sharp, darkly funny and deeply uncomfortable," tracing how alliances shift and cruelty surfaces as pressure mounts among the characters, exposing what the company calls a system where fear thrives and empathy disappears.

The production marks Deafinitely Theatre's second adaptation of a Bartlett play, following its Off West End Award-winning and sold-out staging of Contractions in 2017. Bull is directed by Deafinitely's Artistic Director Paula Garfield MBE and is presented in the company's bilingual style, combining British Sign Language with creative captions. The show is a collaboration between Deafinitely Theatre, Birmingham Rep and Park Theatre.

The rehearsal trailer arrives as Park Theatre continues a busy autumn season, with the venue also currently hosting the world premiere of Holy Fool, now playing through 10 October.

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