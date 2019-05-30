CAPTAIN CORELLI'S MANDOLIN Transfers to the West End

The first major stage production of Louis de Bernières' best-selling novel, CAPTAIN CORELLI'S MANDOLIN will transfer to the Harold Pinter Theatre in London's West End from 4 July to 31 August following rave reviews and a hugely successful UK tour. There will be a gala opening night on 10 July.

CAPTAIN CORELLI'S MANDOLIN stars Alex Mugnaioni as Captain Antonio Corelli, Madison Clare as Pelagia, Joseph Long as Dr Iannis, Ryan Donaldson as Carlo, Ashley Gayle as Mandras and Fred Fergus as Francesco. Completing the cast are Graeme Dalling as Soldier, Eliot Giuralarocca as Priest, Luisa Guerreiro as Goat, Kezrena James as Lemoni, Eve Polycarpou as Drosoula, John Sandeman as Soldier, Stewart Scudamore as Velisarios, Kate Spencer as Günter and Elizabeth Mary Williams as Psipsina.

Author Louis de Bernières said of the transfer, "I am delighted that this production of Captain Corelli's Mandolin is moving to the West End. The play is faithful to my story, movingly told, and the direction and acting are superb. It deserves a long run."

CAPTAIN CORELLI'S MANDOLIN is directed by Olivier and Tony Award nominee Melly Still and has been adapted by Evening Standard Award-winner and Golden Globe and BAFTA Award nominee Rona Munro. 2019 marks 25 years since the book was first published.

The play is currently playing Birmingham Repertory Theatre from 29 May to 15 June, King's Theatre Edinburgh from 18 to 22 June and Glasgow Theatre Royal from 25 to 29 June.

CAPTAIN CORELLI'S MANDOLIN is an epic love story set on the Greek island of Cephalonia. It follows the lives of Dr Iannis, his beautiful, strong-willed daughter Pelagia and the Italian Captain Antonio Corelli, during the Italian and German occupation of the island in World War II. For CAPTAIN CORELLI'S MANDOLIN, Louis de Bernières won the 1995 Commonwealth Writers' Prize - Overall Winner for Best Book, the 1995 Lannan Literary Award for Fiction and the 1994 Sunday Express Book of the Year. In 2001, the novel was adapted into a film starring Nicolas Cage and Penélope Cruz.

CAPTAIN CORELLI'S MANDOLIN has set and costume designs by Mayou Trikerioti, lighting design by Malcolm Rippeth, sound design by Jon Nicholls, projection design by Dom Baker for OD Vision and music composed by Harry Blake.

CAPTAIN CORELLI'S MANDOLIN is produced by Neil Laidlaw, Church & State Productions, Rose Theatre Kingston and Birmingham Repertory Theatre.

Website: CaptainCorellisMandolin.com





