CABARET to Host 2021 Cast Recording Listening Party with Eddie Redmayne and Lauren Laverne This Week

The 2021 London Cast Recording of Cabaret is released on Decca Records on 20 January 2023.

Jan. 18, 2023  

To celebrate the release of the Cabaret THE MUSICAL 2021 CAST RECORDING, Eddie Redmayne, who won the Olivier Award for Best Actor in a Musical for his performance as The Emcee in this production, will speak to music and culture journalist Lauren Laverne about his experiences in the show, whilst they listen to each number from the newly released cast recording.

Listeners can tune in via Instagram Live (@kitkatclubldn) or YouTube Live (https://www.youtube.com/@kitkatclubldn).

2021 London Cast of Cabaret - Tracklist:

1. Willkommen (Eddie Redmayne as 'The Emcee')

2. So What (Liza Sadovy as 'Fraulein Schneider')

3. Don't Tell Mama (Jessie Buckley as 'Sally Bowles')

4. Mein Herr (Jessie Buckley)

5. Perfectly Marvellous (Jessie Buckley, Omari Douglas as 'Cliff Bradshaw')

6. Two Ladies (Eddie Redmayne, Sally Frith as 'Frenchie', Sophie Maria Wojna as 'Rosie')

7. It Couldn't Please Me More (Liza Sadovy, Elliot Levey as 'Herr Schultz')

8. Tomorrow Belongs To Me (Eddie Redmayne)

9. Maybe This Time (Jessie Buckley)

10. Money (Eddie Redmayne)

11. Married (Elliot Levey, Liza Sadovy, Anna Jane Casey as 'Fraulein Kost')

12. Tomorrow Belongs To Me - Reprise (Anna Jane Casey, Stewart Clarke as 'Ernst Ludwig')

13. Kickline

14. If You Could See Her (Eddie Redmayne)

15. What Would You Do? (Liza Sadovy)

16. I Don't Care Much (Eddie Redmayne)

17. Cabaret (Jessie Buckley)

18. Finale (Omari Douglas, Eddie Redmayne)

Musical supervision and direction is by Jennifer Whyte

This unique production of Cabaret opened in December 2021 to critical and audience acclaim, widely praised as the ultimate theatrical experience. In April 2022 the production won a record-breaking seven Olivier Awards, the most for any musical revival in Olivier history. The production has also won three prestigious Critics Circle Awards and most recently the Evening Standard Theatre Award for Best Design for designer Tom Scutt.

Transforming one of London's most famous theatres with an in-the-round auditorium and reimagined spaces, before the show guests are invited to enjoy and explore the Kit Kat Club with pre-show entertainment, drinks and dining all on offer. When booking, guests receive a 'club entry time' to allow enough time to take in the world of the Kit Kat Club before the show starts. But of course, the show really starts when you first join us in the club...

One of the most successful musicals of all time Cabaret features the songs Wilkommen, Don't Tell Mama, Mein Herr, Maybe This Time, Money and the title number. It has music by John Kander, lyrics by Fred Ebb, book by Joe Masteroff. Based on the play by John Van Druten and stories by Christopher Isherwood.

CABARET is directed by Rebecca Frecknall, set and costume design is by Tom Scutt with choreography by Julia Cheng. Musical supervision is by Jennifer Whyte and musical direction is by Ben Ferguson with lighting design by Isabella Byrd and sound design by Nick Lidster. The casting director is Stuart Burt and the associate director is Jordan Fein.

CABARET at the KIT KAT CLUB is produced by Ambassador Theatre Group Productions and Underbelly.

Photo Credit: Marc Brenner




