CABARET AT THE MERC to Welcome Cast Members From THE PRINCE OF EGYPT

Join a special edition of Cabaret at The Merc on Sunday afternoon, June 7th for Volume 3 of Cabaret at The Merc: Quarantine Edition, live from London.

The show will welcome 6 original cast members from the West End production of Dreamwork's THE PRINCE OF EGYPT!

Performers include Simbi Akande, Danny Becker, Soophia Foroughi, Debbie Kurup, Sam Oladeinde and Adam Pearce! Hosted by J. Scott Lapp & Jordan Beck.

Broadcasting live on the Cabaret at the Merc Facebook page, the show is hosted by J. Scott Lapp and Jordan Beck, this special, free event is an opportunity to meet cast members from the show and learn about the incredible talent on the West End.


