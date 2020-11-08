BroadwayWorld's Theatre Christmas Gift Guide

Start your festive shopping here!

While theatre tickets might normally be one of your go-to Christmas gift ideas, it's a little bit tricky to plan ahead right now. So, if you're looking for something a bit different for the theatre fan in your life this year, we've got you covered!

Tickets

If you normally gift theatre tickets for Christmas, why not purchase vouchers for TodayTix? They're valid for any show sold through the site, can be emailed to the recipient and they have no expiry date.

If you want to be more show specific, & Juliet are selling gift vouchers for their top-price tickets, redeemable within 12 months after purchase date.

Playtexts

Missing live plays? Why not purchase one of the wonderful playtexts available from Nick Hern Books. If you're really missing theatre, you can go one step further and perform them for your family/flatmate/cat.

Theatre swag

The Theatre Support Fund has released The Show Must Go On merchandise to help people in the industry. Profits are split between Acting for Others, the Fleabag Support Fund and the NHS Covid-19 Urgent Appeal.

Theatre Shop has licensed merchandise from shows that aren't currently running, so you can pick up some really cool items that you might have missed out on.

Individual show websites for current West End shows such as Wicked, Matilda, SIX, & Juliet and The Book of Mormon are still selling licensed show merchandise.

Dress Circle also sells merch, alongside rare CD cast recordings, DVDs, show posters and sheet music.

Made by creatives

Not On The West End is a directory that showcases businesses set up by different theatre creatives. They're having a virtual market on 21-22 November.

@OutOfWorkWork on Twitter and Instagram are also building a soon-to-be-launched directory featuring products and services made by arts workers.

Peter Hannah from Waitress has an Etsy shop selling his beautiful handmade pen and ink drawings of West End theatres.

The West End's Ashleigh Gray runs an Etsy page selling face masks and more. I've ordered from here myself - they're the nicest masks I've bought and I also get a huge kick out of telling people that Elphaba made them.

Brief Encounter's Lucy Thackeray is also selling home-sewn face masks through Etsy.

Titanic The Musical's Kieran Brown has an online shop of his photography and bespoke artwork, with 10% of sales going to Acting for Others.

Wigmaker Liv Burton has an Etsy shop featuring handmade wreaths.

For comedy fans

The Stand Comedy Club, who have venues in Glasgow, Edinburgh and Newcastle, have an excellent range of merchandise featuring their iconic stage backdrop. Profits go towards securing the future of the much-loved club.

Edinburgh's Monkey Barrel venue has been running a crowdfunder to help save the club. Many perks are already sold out, but you can still grab some of their excellent comedy recordings that have been pressed to vinyl.

Think there's somewhere we've missed? Tweet us @BroadwayWorldUK with your gift suggestions!

