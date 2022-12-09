Bristol Old Vic Will Release A CHRISTMAS CAROL For Free On YouTube This Month

Bristol Old Vic's record-breaking A Christmas Carol is being made available for free to audiences around the world from 16 Dec, in partnership with the world's largest digital platform, YouTube.



Dickens' classic is adapted by Tom Morris (Touching the Void; The Grinning Man), directed by Lee Lyford (The Snow Queen, The Nutcracker), with music and lyrics by Gwyneth Herbert (The Nutcracker, The Snow Queen). This 2019 revival stars the charismatic John Hopkins as Scrooge and was recorded in front of a live Bristol Old Vic audience. First broadcast in 2020 during lockdown, this joyous film has quickly become a firm festive favourite.



It will be available from 7pm on 16 Dec until 1 Jan 2022.



This release comes hot-on-the-heels of the team's latest In-Theatre production The Nutcracker, currently running at Bristol Old Vic.