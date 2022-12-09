Bristol Old Vic Will Release A CHRISTMAS CAROL For Free On YouTube This Month
The production is available beginning 16 December.
Bristol Old Vic's record-breaking A Christmas Carol is being made available for free to audiences around the world from 16 Dec, in partnership with the world's largest digital platform, YouTube.
Dickens' classic is adapted by Tom Morris (Touching the Void; The Grinning Man), directed by Lee Lyford (The Snow Queen, The Nutcracker), with music and lyrics by Gwyneth Herbert (The Nutcracker, The Snow Queen). This 2019 revival stars the charismatic John Hopkins as Scrooge and was recorded in front of a live Bristol Old Vic audience. First broadcast in 2020 during lockdown, this joyous film has quickly become a firm festive favourite.
It will be available from 7pm on 16 Dec until 1 Jan 2022.
This release comes hot-on-the-heels of the team's latest In-Theatre production The Nutcracker, currently running at Bristol Old Vic.
December 9, 2022
Last night was the media night for To Kill a Mockingbird at the Gielgud Theatre, featuring the new cast starring Matthew Modine. Guests included Lydia West and Gwendoline Christie. Check out photos here!
DUET FOR ONE Starring Tara Fitzgerald Joins Orange Tree Theatre's 2023 Season
December 9, 2022
The Orange Tree Theatre has announced their production of Tom Kempinski’s 1980 drama Duet For One. Richard Beecham makes his OT debut directing Tara Fitzgerald (Stephanie Abrahams) and Maureen Beattie (Dr Feldmann) in this new adaptation accompanied by live music.
Mo Gilligan Will Embark on THE BLACK BRITISH TAKEOVER Tour
December 9, 2022
Following two sold-out shows at The O2 in successive years, triple BAFTA winning British comedian Mo Gilligan is taking The Black British Takeover on tour. Kicking off at the O2 Apollo in Manchester on 3rd November, the run culminates with a show at London's Eventim Apollo on November 30th.
THE WIFE OF WILLESDEN Extends at the Kiln Theatre and Sets New York Premiere
December 9, 2022
Kiln Theatre has announced a two-week extension for Zadie Smith's critically acclaimed smash-hit The Wife of Willesden due to public demand – now running at Kiln Theatre until Saturday 11 February 2023. Directed by Artistic Director Indhu Rubasingham, the production sees Clare Perkins reprising her role as Alvita.
Sheridan Smith Will Return to the West End in SHIRLEY VALENTINE in February 2023
December 9, 2022
A new production of Willy Russell's classic comedy SHIRLEY VALENTINE, starring Sheridan Smith and directed by Matthew Dunster, is coming to London's Duke of York's Theatre from Friday 17 February 2023 for 12 Weeks.