Brian Conley To Star As Ebenezer Scrooge in A CHRISTMAS CAROL at The Dominion Theatre

Performances run from Monday 7 December 2020 to Saturday 2 January 2021.

Brian Conley will star as Ebenezer Scrooge this Christmas, as an exciting new, musical staged concert of Alan Menken, Lynn Ahrens and Mike Ockrent's A Christmas Carol will play a strictly limited season at the Dominion Theatre in London. Performances run from Monday 7 December 2020 to Saturday 2 January 2021.

Tickets are on General Sale today, Friday 16 October. Please see www.dominiontheatre.com/christmas-carol

The musical brings Dickens' timeless fable to glorious life: Ebenezer Scrooge, a mean-spirited miser, does not believe in the power of Christmas. But on a Christmas Eve filled with memorable characters, spectacular songs, ghostly apparitions and journeys to the past, present and future, Scrooge acknowledges his mistakes and discovers the joy of redemption. With a sparkling Broadway score played by the London Musical Theatre Orchestra, an all-star cast and a touch of festive magic, A Christmas Carol at the Dominion is the must-see West End production this December.

The staged concert will feature TV comedy legend and West End star Brian Conley (9 to 5, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Jolson [Olivier nomination], Hairspray) as Scrooge, who will be joined on stage by an orchestra and cast of over 50.

Written by the critically acclaimed team of Alan Menken (Aladdin, Beauty and the Beast), Lynn Ahrens (Anastasia, Ragtime) and Mike Ockrent (Me and My Girl, Crazy for You), the stage musical of A Christmas Carol first premiered in 1994 at New York's Paramount Theatre. It ran for a decade at Madison Square Garden, and was seen by over 5 million people, becoming a firm Christmas tradition. The London Musical Theatre Orchestra (LMTO) have previously performed A Christmas Carol To sell-out audiences and five-star reviews in 2016, 2017 and 2018 at the Lyceum Theatre in London's West End.

The creative team is led by director Shaun Kerrison, who helmed several previous concert productions for LMTO (A Christmas Carol, Mack and Mabel, Candide) as well as BBC Proms My Fair Lady, Kiss me, Kate and Freddie Tapner (founder of LMTO) as Musical Director. Casting is by Jim Arnold CDG (Wicked, The Prince of Egypt).

With soaring melodies, moving lyrics and a moral for our times, this will be a Christmas event to reunite families after the hardest year in living memory.

A Christmas Carol is produced by Freddie Tapner for The London Musical Theatre Orchestra and Gary England. LMTO is the world's only professional orchestra dedicated solely to performing works of musical theatre.

900 free tickets will be made available to Key Workers and their families at Alpha's La Dolce Vita Key Workers Matinee on Thursday 10th December. Further information on how to apply will be announced in the coming weeks.

Covid safety measures and social distancing will be in place front of house, on stage, backstage and throughout the Dominion Theatre.

If you become unable to attend, unwell or are having to isolate, you will be able to exchange your tickets free of charge up to 24 hours before your performance.

The Producers of A Christmas Carol are delighted to be working in partnership with GeneMe UK https://geneme.uk to use FRANKD testing for cast, musicians and backstage crew members. Successfully implemented this summer at the Troubadour Theatre for the stage adaptation of Sleepless, FRANKD (Fast, Reliable, Accurate, Nucleic-based Kit for Covid-19 Diagnostic Detection) will be in place throughout the entire run of A Christmas Carol. Test results will be sent directly to the phones of crew, cast and musicians via the Yoti secure app within an hour of a swab being taken.

A Christmas Carol is a strictly limited run from 7th December 2020 to 2nd January 2021. The hit musical THE PRINCE OF EGYPT will resume its run at the Dominion Theatre in the Spring of 2021 pending UK Government advice.

Shows View More UK / West End Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You