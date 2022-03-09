Book London Theatre Week Tickets Now For COCK

Click Here for More Articles on London Ticket Deals

"The fact is that some of us like women and some like men and that's fine that's good in fact that's good, a good thing, but it seems to me that you've become confused."

John (Jonathan Bailey) is happy in himself, and with his boyfriend (Taron Egerton), until one day he meets the woman of his dreams (Jade Anouka).

In a world full of endless possibilities why must we still limit ourselves with labels?

Mike Bartlett's razor-sharp play about love and identity redefines the battle of the sexes as we know it.

COCK is now playing at the Ambassadors Theatre in London's West End.

Book COCK tickets during London Theatre Week

Book exclusively priced tickets for COCK during London Theatre Week.

Valid on all performances from 5 Mar - 4 Jun 2022

Monday - Thursday

Tickets at £35 or £45

Friday & Saturday

Tickets at £35, £55

Book by 13 Mar 2022