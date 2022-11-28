Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Black Friday: Save up to 50% on PARADISE NOW! at the Bush Theatre

Book by 5 December for this great deal

Nov. 28, 2022  
Ready to change your life? Start your journey to greatness and join the biggest pack of girlbosses and SHE-ros you'll ever meet with Paradise!

Gabriel's been low lately. To be honest, she's been low since the 80s. Her sister Baby works two jobs to support them. That's how it is. How it's always been.

Gabriel's never been up to much, that's what everyone says. But what if there is someone who believes in her? A whole community of women to lift her up towards the life she's always wanted?

Paradise Now! is the brand new play by Margaret Perry (Collapsible) about ambition, exploitation, and kinship in a world that wants to keep us strangers, directed by Jaz Woodcock-Stewart. A new Bush Theatre commission.

Monday to Friday:
Was £30 - Now £15

Saturday:
Was £30 - Now £20

Valid on all performances from 2 December 2022 to 7 January 2023

Book by 5 December




