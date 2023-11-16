Black Friday Deals: Tickets from £10 for FINDING SANTA at Bloomsbury Theatre

Click Here for More on London Ticket Deals

Black Friday Deals: tickets from just £10 for Finding Santa

Join us this Christmas for Finding Santa, a magical choose-your-own-adventure story written by children’s author Sean Taylor.



Ever wondered how letters for Santa Claus get to the North Pole? What if something goes wrong along the way? How will Santa’s elves make sure his mail is delivered on time?



A comical adventure full of quirky characters and puppets, where the audience help decide how the story unfolds.

Black Friday Deals: tickets from just £10 for Finding Santa

Was £18 - Now £10

Was £24 - Now £15

Was £30 - Now £20



Valid on all performances from 07 December 2023 - 24 December 2023.

Finding Santa is at the Bloomsbury Theatre from 7 - 24 December 2023