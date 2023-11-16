Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards

Black Friday Deals: Tickets from £10 for FINDING SANTA at Bloomsbury Theatre

Book by 28 November for these amazing deals

By: Nov. 16, 2023

POPULAR

Boy George Will Join MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL on Broadway as 'Harold Zidler' Photo 1 Boy George Will Join MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL on Broadway as 'Harold Zidler'
THE PRINCE OF EGYPT: THE MUSICAL Will Be Available on Streaming Platforms Next Month Photo 2 THE PRINCE OF EGYPT Will Be Available on Streaming Platforms Next Month
Photos: Mandy Patinkin Visits Bernadette Peters at STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS Photo 3 Photos: Mandy Patinkin Visits Bernadette Peters at STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS
Daniel Dae Kim, Ashley Park, and Aaron Tveit Join MY FAVORITE THINGS: THE RODGERS & HAMMER Photo 4 Daniel Dae Kim, Ashley Park, and Aaron Tveit Join MY FAVORITE THINGS Concert

London Ticket Deals
Click Here for More on London Ticket Deals
Black Friday Deals: Tickets from £10 for FINDING SANTA at Bloomsbury Theatre

Black Friday Deals: tickets from just £10 for Finding Santa

Join us this Christmas for Finding Santa, a magical choose-your-own-adventure story written by children’s author Sean Taylor. 

Ever wondered how letters for Santa Claus get to the North Pole? What if something goes wrong along the way? How will Santa’s elves make sure his mail is delivered on time? 

A comical adventure full of quirky characters and puppets, where the audience help decide how the story unfolds. 

Black Friday Deals: tickets from just £10 for Finding Santa

Was £18 - Now £10
Was £24 - Now £15
Was £30 - Now £20

Valid on all performances from 07 December 2023 - 24 December 2023.

Finding Santa is at the Bloomsbury Theatre from 7 - 24 December 2023

Black Friday Deals: Tickets from £10 for FINDING SANTA at Bloomsbury Theatre


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES

1
Video: Watch HADESTOWN West End Cast Members Perform Songs From the Show Photo
Video: Watch HADESTOWN West End Cast Members Perform Songs From the Show

Watch cast members of Hadestown in the West End perform songs from the show at a press event!

2
Michael Ball and Lucy St. Louis Join Lineup For MY FAVORITE THINGS Concert Photo
Michael Ball and Lucy St. Louis Join Lineup For MY FAVORITE THINGS Concert

The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization announced that two-time Olivier Award winner Michael Ball and West End sensation Lucy St. Louis will also headline the previously announced My Favorite Things: The Rodgers & Hammerstein 80th Anniversary Concert. Tickets are available now.

3
Photos: First Look at SUPERYOU the Musical in Concert Photo
Photos: First Look at SUPERYOU the Musical in Concert

All new production photos have been released for the concert of the new musical, SuperYou. Check out the photos here!

4
Shoreditch Town Hall Appoints Interim CEO Photo
Shoreditch Town Hall Appoints Interim CEO

Following Beth Byrne’s appointment as Creative Director of Warwick Arts Centre, Shoreditch Town Hall have announced Julie Flavell as her interim replacement as CEO.

From This Author - Aliya Al-Hassan

Aliya Al-Hassan is UK Managing Editor of BroadwayWorld. A London-based theatre critic and journalist, she has a life-long passion for the arts, with a focus on theatre. She is always keen to... Aliya Al-Hassan">(read more about this author)

Ian McKellen's Repeats History with Return to New Wimbledon Theatre in PLAYER KINGSIan McKellen's Repeats History with Return to New Wimbledon Theatre in PLAYER KINGS
Black Friday Deals: Tickets from £10 for FINDING SANTA at Bloomsbury TheatreBlack Friday Deals: Tickets from £10 for FINDING SANTA at Bloomsbury Theatre
The Linbury Prize for Stage Design Exhibition Opens at the National TheatreThe Linbury Prize for Stage Design Exhibition Opens at the National Theatre
Exclusive 48hr Presale for SHREK THE MUSICAL, at the Eventim ApolloExclusive 48hr Presale for SHREK THE MUSICAL, at the Eventim Apollo

Videos

Listen to 'Touched By An Angel' From New Musical STARTER FOR TEN Video
Listen to 'Touched By An Angel' From New Musical STARTER FOR TEN
Watch the All New Christmas TV Advert For MRS. DOUBTFIRE THE MUSICAL Video
Watch the All New Christmas TV Advert For MRS. DOUBTFIRE THE MUSICAL
Check Out New Footage of TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL in the West End Video
Check Out New Footage of TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL in the West End
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SWEENEY TODD
& JULIET
SHUCKED
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
MOULIN ROUGE!
SWEENEY TODD

Recommended For You