Black Friday Deals: Tickets From Just £10 for ENB's GISELLE

Black Friday Deals: Tickets from £10 for English National Ballet's Giselle

The redemptive power of love.



A young peasant girl, Giselle, is in love with Albrecht, a Duke who hides his title and his engagement to another. When Giselle discovers he has deceived her, she is driven to madness, and dies of a broken heart. Late at night, the Wilis gather by her grave, ready to welcome her into their fold as the vengeful spirits of betrayed brides, who force men to dance to their death. Will Giselle’s love protect Albrecht from his fate?



From the sunny optimism of Giselle’s idyllic village life to a moonlit world of mystery and menace, Mary Skeaping’s enthralling production features some of ballet’s most dramatic scenes and otherworldly images.



Adolphe Adam’s lush score, performed live by English National Ballet Philharmonic, sets the scene for an atmospheric and ultimately heartbreaking performance.

Was £18 - Now £10

Was £30 - Now £20

Was £32 - Now £20

Was £66 - Now £30

Was £74 - Now £40

Was £90 - Now £40

Was £102 - Now £50



Valid on all performances 11 - 12 January 2024 and 16 - 19 January 2024.

English National Ballet's Giselle is at London Coliseum from 11 - 21 January 2024