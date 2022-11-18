Black Friday Starts Here - Catch BONNIE & CLYDE THE MUSICAL From Just £15!
Book by 5 December to save up to 29% on the killer show
Black Friday: Catch Bonnie & Clyde The Musical from just £15
Two small-town kids from the middle of nowhere became the biggest folk heroes in all America. They craved adventure-and each other. Their names were Bonnie and Clyde.
Following a sell-out run at the Arts Theatre, Frances Mayli McCann and Jordan Luke Gage return for a new limited West End season of the cult-sensation Bonnie & Clyde The Musical. Featuring music by Tony® nominee Frank Wildhorn (Jekyll & Hyde), lyrics by Tony® and Oscar® winner Don Black (Sunset Boulevard), a book by Emmy® Award nominee Ivan Menchell, and directed by Nick Winston.
Fearless, shameless, and alluring, Bonnie & Clyde is the electrifying story of love, adventure and crime that captured the attention of an entire nation.
Monday to Thursday evenings:
Was £114 - Now £90
Was £102 - Now £80
Was £78 - Now £60
Was £54 - Now £40
Was £42 - Now £30
Was £24 - Now £20
Wednesday Matinees:
Was £114 - Now £90
Was £102 - Now £80
Was £78 - Now £60
Was £54 - Now £40
Was £42 - Now £30
Was £24 - Now £15
Valid Monday to Thursday performances from 6 March to 6 April 2023
(Excl. Friday and Saturday performances)
Book by 5 December
