Black Friday Starts Here - Catch BONNIE & CLYDE THE MUSICAL From Just £15!

Black Friday: Catch Bonnie & Clyde The Musical from just £15

Two small-town kids from the middle of nowhere became the biggest folk heroes in all America. They craved adventure-and each other. Their names were Bonnie and Clyde.

Following a sell-out run at the Arts Theatre, Frances Mayli McCann and Jordan Luke Gage return for a new limited West End season of the cult-sensation Bonnie & Clyde The Musical. Featuring music by Tony® nominee Frank Wildhorn (Jekyll & Hyde), lyrics by Tony® and Oscar® winner Don Black (Sunset Boulevard), a book by Emmy® Award nominee Ivan Menchell, and directed by Nick Winston.

Fearless, shameless, and alluring, Bonnie & Clyde is the electrifying story of love, adventure and crime that captured the attention of an entire nation.

Monday to Thursday evenings:

Was £114 - Now £90

Was £102 - Now £80

Was £78 - Now £60

Was £54 - Now £40

Was £42 - Now £30

Was £24 - Now £20



Wednesday Matinees:

Was £114 - Now £90

Was £102 - Now £80

Was £78 - Now £60

Was £54 - Now £40

Was £42 - Now £30

Was £24 - Now £15



Valid Monday to Thursday performances from 6 March to 6 April 2023

(Excl. Friday and Saturday performances)

Book by 5 December