Big Brass Brunch Brings Live Brass, Drag, Burlesque, Street Food, and Bottomless Prosecco to Hackney

Big Brass Brunch is rolling into Colour Factory at Hackney Wick on Saturday May 20th with all the Prosecco you can drink, a vivacious drag host, mouth watering street food and a full-on live brass soundtrack to make for the most entertaining afternoon in the capital. Tickets including show entry, Prosecco and a table seat are just £25 or £12 without the booze from bigbrassbrunch.com.

There is nothing shy or reserved about Big Brass Brunch; it does exactly what it says on the tin and will fill your belly with bubbles, your heart with laughter and your ears with joy. Your host for all this is award-winning comedy burlesque act and drag artist Lolo Brow who has a wide range of skills from cracking whips to cracking gags, fire performance and will ensure your afternoon passes with an unforgettably outrageous bang.

The full-on live show comes from the popular and high-energy No Limit Street Band, a party-starting seven-piece brass collective that has worked with everyone from Nile Rodgers to Diplo and Dancing on Ice. They bring their own famous brass twist to pop gems, r&b hits and floor-filling classics. Expect brass renditions of Spice Girls, Red Hot Chilli Peppers, George Ezra, Gala, Michael Jackson, A-ha, Whitney Houston and The Weekend amongst other party anthems.

The venue for this is the multi-functional Colour Factory in Hackney Wick, an effortlessly cool, culturally diverse and welcoming space where people are free to express themselves, sip on cocktails and soak up the vibrant atmosphere. For those wanting it, bottomless Prosecco is available for 60 minutes and included in the £25 ticket price, while a wide array of fresh and carefully curated street food brings the brunch element and ensures you are well-fuelled for the fun.

Food is ordered direct from the amazing onsite traders including banging beef burgers, fried chicken and dirty fries with flaming hot Jalapenos, Spanish chorizo, Chipotle mayo and hot BBQ sauce from Burger and Chop, Greek Gyros and Souvlaki from Pittagoras and the UK's only 100% vegan hog roast with all the trimmings from The Hogless Roast.

With all that in-store you'd be mad not to roll in, fill up and get down this May, at the first of many colourful and crazy Big Brass Brunches. Get your tickets now at; bigbrassbrunch.com/tickets