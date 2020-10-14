Barbican Announces New Theatre Productions From Next Month

Productions include The Ghost Light in the Theatre and We Cover the Universe.

The Barbican today announces new productions in the Theatre and online starting with The Ghost Light in the Theatre, a live experience for one audience member and up to five of their guests, followed by We Cover the Universe on Zoom, an interactive, sensory show for the under-fives. Further productions will be announced soon.

Toni Racklin, Head of Theatre and Dance, said: "We're thrilled to be reopening our theatre spaces and welcoming back artists and audiences after this period of enforced closure. During lockdown and beyond we've moved our international theatre and dance programme online. Now, we're excited to announce our autumn activity, starting with The Ghost Light in the Theatre, a unique experience for an audience of one, with up to five guests. Then we continue with a newly commissioned, online interactive children's show, We Cover the Universe.

"Meanwhile, we're continuing to support artists to create work by welcoming this year's Open Lab cohort to the Barbican, whilst rehearsals resume for our Artistic Associate, Boy Blue, and In bed with my brother - winners of the 2020 Oxford Samuel Beckett Theatre Award - develop their production for 2021. We're also delighted to host our cross-arts colleagues in the Theatre as Barbican Guildhall Creative Learning collaborate with our Artistic Associate Michael Clark Company and charity Headway East London, BIE (Barbican International Enterprises) test an exciting new immersive media art installation for launching next year, and Cinema present matinee screenings during the EFG London Jazz Festival, Doc 'n Roll Film Festival and Palestine Film Festival."

Barbican and fieldwork - The Ghost Light

Tuesday 24 November-Saturday 5 December 2020, times vary, Barbican Theatre

A glimmer of light. An empty stage. As the silence breaks, a one-off performance begins.

The atmospheric auditorium at the Barbican has been dark for months, except for a solitary light, traditionally kept burning after hours to appease ghosts and celebrate the enduring power of theatre. Now, as the Theatre doors reopen, we invite an audience of one and up to five of their guests to inhabit the space with an artist, as a 30-minute piece unfolds just for them. Anything from comedy to drama or dance to poetry may be performed. It could be rowdy or reflective, grand or intimate, classic or contemporary. The audience will only know once they've taken their seats.

The Ghost Light concept is by Purni Morell and Christian Roe of fieldwork. These spontaneous and thrilling short pieces are performed live in the evocative setting of the Barbican Theatre, lit only by the ghost light. A selection of performances will also be filmed and made available free on YouTube for audiences to enjoy online at home from December.

The performers include: Marc Almond, Dickie Beau, Viviana Durante, Inua Ellams, Christopher Green, Jamie Hale, Shappi Khorsandi, CN Lester, Ursula Martinez, Patrick O'Kane, Theo (Godson) Oloyade, Maxine Peake, Tom Randle, Christian Roe, Selina Thompson and Michelle Tiwo.

Journalists please note: at the time of going to press, under the current guidelines, we can only welcome visitors in groups of no more than six people. We will seat everybody at a safe distance from each other regardless of household or support bubble.

Tickets for The Ghost Light will be through an online ticket lottery which opens on Wednesday 14 October and closes at 10am on Friday 30 October. Winners will be contacted at least one week ahead of the performance. If successful they will be able to buy up to six tickets at £15 each for a specified performance.

Akin - We Cover the Universe

Thursday 10-Sunday 20 December 2020, times vary, available via Zoom

Poetry, drawing and gentle play awaken the imagination in Akin's interactive, sensory online show for the under-fives and parents/carers and extended families.

We Cover the Universe introduces audiences to Dot, when she's feeling small. She's stuck in a grey room until, one day, she starts to draw and dream. Plucking up the courage to venture out, she encounters a glorious new world of colour and learns there's more to life than she ever thought.

Two friendly performers guide children and adults through simple movement and inventive art-making activities via Zoom, exploring how basic household objects feel and sound. With magical music, vibrant visuals and lovely language, this wondrous experience takes families on a journey together, wherever they are, transforming items and spaces before their eyes.

