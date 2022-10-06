Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Ballo Arthur Pita's TEN SORRY TALES London Premiere Announces Casting

Ballo Arthur Pita's TEN SORRY TALES London Premiere Announces Casting

The show runs from Thursday 27 to Saturday 29 October.

Register for UK / West End News

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 06, 2022  

Award-winning Director and Choreographer Arthur Pita returns to the Lilian Baylis Studio, Sadler's Wells this month to present the London premiere of TEN SORRY TALES, a dance theatre production with live music on stage based on the book of short stories by Mick Jackson. Playing from Thursday 27 to Saturday 29 October with two shows daily, TEN SORRY TALES offers the perfect half term treat for children and adults alike (ages 8+).

The cast includes: Danielle Downey, Karl Fagerlund Brekke, Nathan Goodman, Frank Moon, Simon Palmer, Faith Prendergast and  Joshua James Smith.

With music and lyrics by Frank Moon and Bev Lee Harling, designs are by Yann Seabra, lighting by Mark Doubleday and projections by Michele Cadei.

Celebrated for his surreal take on storytelling, Pita's TEN SORRY TALES presents a collection of modern-day fables for the curious minded, combining dance, theatre, live music and song. From the child who sleeps for many many years, to the sinister sisters who prey on trespassers, and the boy who brings butterflies back to life, these tales are by turns inquisitive, moving, macabre and humorous.

Presented by Ballo Arthur Pita, co-commissioned by DanceEast and Sadler's Wells and supported by Arts Council England, TEN SORRY TALES was first performed at DanceEast, Ipswich in December 2019. Its 2020 London transfer was postponed due to the pandemic.

Ballo Arthur Pita's other critically acclaimed productions include: God's Garden, The Little Match Girl which has enjoyed UK and international touring plus five Christmas seasons at Sadler's Wells, The World's Greatest Show and Stepmother/Stepfather.




More Hot Stories For You


Flo & Joan's Tour SWEET RELEASE Extends Through Autumn 2022, Including Date At London's Shepherd's Bush EmpireFlo & Joan's Tour SWEET RELEASE Extends Through Autumn 2022, Including Date At London's Shepherd's Bush Empire
October 5, 2022

As part of their current sell-out, 140-date international tour, multi-award-winning musical comedy duo Flo & Joan are set to extend their Sweet Release UK tour by 30 dates in Autumn 2022, following on from their second consecutive critically acclaimed run at Melbourne International Comedy Festival earlier this year and a highly-anticipated return to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe this August.
Shoreditch Town Hall Announces the Premiere of FLIESShoreditch Town Hall Announces the Premiere of FLIES
October 5, 2022

Shoreditch Town Hall reveals an autumn-winter programme that celebrates the venue's commitment to collaboration, inclusivity and entertainment with premieres, co-productions, events and activity for all ages.
Photos: First Look at ARE YOU AS NERVOUS AS I AM? at Greenwich TheatrePhotos: First Look at ARE YOU AS NERVOUS AS I AM? at Greenwich Theatre
October 5, 2022

Are You As Nervous As I Am?  is one of the first original British musicals coming out after lockdown. This plucky and heart-warming new show tells the story of two strong and unique sisters. Check out photos here!
Pleasance London Date Announced For Sasha Ellen's CREEPS AND GEEKSPleasance London Date Announced For Sasha Ellen's CREEPS AND GEEKS
October 5, 2022

Why can't men and women be on the same team? Is it because of men with vans called Barry? Is because of killer sex robots, or it is it because of sambuca? Or all of the above?
Photos: First Look at the New Cast of LIFE OF PIPhotos: First Look at the New Cast of LIFE OF PI
October 5, 2022

New photos from Life of Pi, running at Wyndham’s Theatre in London’s West End have been released. Check out the photos here!