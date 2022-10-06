Ballo Arthur Pita's TEN SORRY TALES London Premiere Announces Casting

Award-winning Director and Choreographer Arthur Pita returns to the Lilian Baylis Studio, Sadler's Wells this month to present the London premiere of TEN SORRY TALES, a dance theatre production with live music on stage based on the book of short stories by Mick Jackson. Playing from Thursday 27 to Saturday 29 October with two shows daily, TEN SORRY TALES offers the perfect half term treat for children and adults alike (ages 8+).

The cast includes: Danielle Downey, Karl Fagerlund Brekke, Nathan Goodman, Frank Moon, Simon Palmer, Faith Prendergast and Joshua James Smith.

With music and lyrics by Frank Moon and Bev Lee Harling, designs are by Yann Seabra, lighting by Mark Doubleday and projections by Michele Cadei.

Celebrated for his surreal take on storytelling, Pita's TEN SORRY TALES presents a collection of modern-day fables for the curious minded, combining dance, theatre, live music and song. From the child who sleeps for many many years, to the sinister sisters who prey on trespassers, and the boy who brings butterflies back to life, these tales are by turns inquisitive, moving, macabre and humorous.

Presented by Ballo Arthur Pita, co-commissioned by DanceEast and Sadler's Wells and supported by Arts Council England, TEN SORRY TALES was first performed at DanceEast, Ipswich in December 2019. Its 2020 London transfer was postponed due to the pandemic.

Ballo Arthur Pita's other critically acclaimed productions include: God's Garden, The Little Match Girl which has enjoyed UK and international touring plus five Christmas seasons at Sadler's Wells, The World's Greatest Show and Stepmother/Stepfather.