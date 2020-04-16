BWW TV: Watch the Cast of ONLY FOOLS AND HORSES Sing 'Hooky Street' as a Thank You to the NHS

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Paul Whitehouse, Tom Bennett, Ryan Hutton and the cast of Only Fools and Horses The Musical have recorded a special version of the show's theme tune 'Hooky Street' via Zoom while in isolation as a 'thank you' to the NHS.

Check out the video below!

The landmark, record-breaking and top-rated television series Only Fools and Horses, written by the late, great John Sullivan becomes a brand-new, home-grown British Musical spectacular. Lovely Jubbly!

Starring comedy giant Paul Whitehouse as the much-loved Grandad, Tom Bennett as loveable rogue Del Boy Trotter and Ryan Hutton as his hapless brother Rodney, the much-loved classic comedy is brought to life once more, through an ingenious and hilarious original score.

Featuring cherished material from the TV series, comic songs full of character and cockney charm, Only Fools and Horses the Musical is a feel-good, family celebration of traditional, working class London life and the aspirations we all share.

Written by Paul Whitehouse and Jim Sullivan, fully endorsed by the Sullivan estate.







