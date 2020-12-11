BWW TV: The Pin Duo Chat THE COMEBACK At Noël Coward Theatre

Tom Hayden Millward (@WestEndReporter) had a chat with The Pin Duo, made up of Ben Ashenden and Alex Owen. The pair recently premiered their debut play The Comeback at the Noël Coward Theatre.

The Comeback, directed by Emily Burns and produced by Sonia Friedman Productions, tells the story of two double acts fighting to take control of the most chaotic, farcical and high-stakes gig of their respective careers.

Check out the video below!

Credit: West End Reporter