BWW TV: Get To Know London's New Boulevard Theatre

The newly opened Boulevard Theatre is located in the heart of London's Soho. The original site began as a sister venue to the Raymond Revue bar, running under the same name, and providing additional bar and restaurant facilities alongside gaming tables.

Architects SODA studio, in collaboration with theatre specialists Charcoalblue, have designed an innovative new flexible space that features Europe's most advanced revolving theatre and a two-floor glass bridge leading to a restaurant and bar area. The restaurant is open from 8am daily; alongside this is a vibrant late night and Sunday programme, including a wide range of jazz, comedy, poetry, and more.

The inaugural show is Dave Malloy's chamber musical Ghost Quartet - check out our review. And find more details on the Boulevard's programme here.

BroadwayWorld UK reporter Jamie Body sat down with Boulevard Theatre founder and chair Fawn James and Artistic Director Rachel Edwards to get the scoop on London's latest theatre space. Watch the video below!





