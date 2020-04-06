BWW Review: THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST, Archive Recording at Curve

Following the popularity of last week's stream of Memoirs of an Asian Football Casual, Curve have whipped out another archive recording; this time, their 2016 production of The Importance of Being Earnest, co-produced with Birmingham Repertory Theatre.

Oscar Wilde's highly regarded English comedy has been given a slight modern edge, but still manages to uphold most of the tradition with which it was written. The plot, focusing on two bachelors with double identities, is humorous from start to finish, but greatly relies on the performers to ensure that this wit is communicated to an audience. It is safe to say that it definitely succeeds on this level.

Unlike Memoirs, this single-shot recording of Nikolai Foster's production has been filmed on one camera at the back of the auditorium, making it increasingly difficult to engage due to the distance.

Isla Shaw's mirrored set is the perfect metaphor for the exposed and "nowhere to hide" nature of the script, but perhaps due to the angle of the recording, the lights bounce off it in a disagreeable way. It is therefore hard to scrutinise Ben Cracknell's lighting design. The garden set, however, is beautiful with suspended florals and paints the nicest visual image.

Dougal Irvine's musical compositions bookend the scenes but do seem somewhat detached from the action, and whilst I understand it contributes to bringing the production to a more modern age, this doesn't quite work in translation.

The company do a fine job with the wordy text and all bring a great deal of style to the piece. BAFTA and Golden Globe nominee Cathy Tyson plays the matriarchal Lady Bracknell and her razor-tongued lines are delivered in ball-breaking fashion. Sharan Phull's Cecily is joyful and hopelessly romantic, alongside the more reserved Gwendolen played by Martha Mackintosh. Edward Franklin is superbly arrogant as Algernon, whilst Fela Lufadeju is committed to playing the loyal Jack Worthing.

An enjoyable two hours of classic theatre.

The Importance of Being Earnest is available to stream until 12 April at https://www.curveonline.co.uk/news/watch-our-archive-recording-of-the-importance-of-being-earnest/





