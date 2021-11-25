BWW Review: THE BOLDS, The Unicorn Theatre

Sheer joy radiates on The Unicorn Theatre main stage, in Julian Clary's on-stage adaptation of his well-loved book collection. Having seven in the collection, this play focuses on the first book - the story of The Bolds; a family just like the majority of us, who live in a nice house, have nice jobs and love a giggle. But there is one difference, they're hyenas. Yes, you heard it right - they've came across from Tanzania to live a life where they don't have to scrimp for the next meal.

Hiding their tails in trousers and walking on hind legs, so far they've managed to avoid being detected - even when their twins are born. However, the nosy neighbour is onto them; and as suspicions increase, tension begins to form, and something needs to be done about the person next door. Following a trip to a wildlife park, followed by a wacky heist, this story is full of laughter, heart and good vibes.

It's no easy task to make art for both children and adults, but Clary's script manages to entertain all ages. Their jokes are layered, meaning the humour is accessible, and as a result, there isn't really a moment when the audience are silent. At its core it's very innocent, but there's a few cheeky innuendos thrown in for the grown ups - these will most likely go straight over the kids head, but you'll certainly find entertainment in them.

Lee Lyford's production is so colourful and full of energy. A regular at the theatre, he clearly knows how to make work for young audiences. James Button's set is a metallic pastille and neon combination, and alongside Anna Watson's vibrant lighting and Natasha Harrison's over the top, campy choreography, it all works. The entire ensemble are brilliant - no one is out of place, but certain stand outs include the twin duo Sam Swann and Mae Munuo - who are full of beans, always include the audience and their chemistry is electric. Charity Bedu-Addo is also fantastic; she shows off her strong ability to multi-role, performing as best friend Minni, a fellow hyena, and the original Mrs Bold who was eaten by a hungry croc. Bedu-Addo also delights in her own solo number - the music and lyrics written by Clary and Simon Wallace. These songs are catchy and you find yourself singing them on the walk home.

All in all, this is sure to be a really fun show for all ages - including the grown ups. If the audience's reaction from last night is anything to go by, people are going to absolutely love it.

The Bolds at The Unicorn Theatre until 31 December

Photo: Ellie Kurrtz