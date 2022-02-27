BWW Review: THE ANIMAL KINGDOM, Hampstead Theatre

A complicated family of four and their therapist struggle to find a common ground, as they sit, talk, debate and argue throughout the course of six messy group sessions. United in pain and their desire to heal from it, Ruby Thomas' play attempts to investigate how miscommunication can lead to blame, resentment, and further heartache.

Set entirely in one space, Naomi Dawson's design situates the therapy room in the middle of the playing area; with the audience seated either side, acting as voyeurs. Using scaffolding to create the structure, the stripped back, open nature of the build loses some of the claustrophobic element to the work. The characters don't feel as trapped as you would like to see them, which is a shame because it's in this claustrophobia where the action really lifts off the page.

Lucy Morrison's production makes a solid case for hope in the darkest of circumstances. It's clear that she has drawn brilliant performances from most of the ensemble. Some of them are heightened, whilst others are more subtle. Martina Laird's portrayal of a mother on the edge is nothing short of exceptional; she expertly conveys the immense despair of someone trying to hold onto the notion of a perfect family. Despite not saying much for most of the play, Jonathan McGuiness' Tim offers so many fantastic non-verbal tics and reactions; so much so that you perfectly understand everything he is holding in.

Each character has their own moment to outpour their emotions; these well-crafted monologues highlight Thomas' talent as a storyteller. In each of these instances, the actor sits on a specific chair upstage, and whilst it's a thoughtful choice from Morrison, the action proves to become predictable, which loses some of the audience's engagement. Overall, the play isn't as active as it needs to be; some plot points are loosely written and feel at least another draft away from allowing them to be tied up. The hesitant sound and lighting design results in the production feels more like a rehearsed reading in moments.

Ultimately, this family drama, whilst thoughtful and inspired in parts, needs a lot more oomph to avoid the sluggishness. Currently, Thomas' plot feels too easy and more needs to be done to make the audience fully care for the action. Plays about mental health, loss and grieving someone who isn't dead, but feels lost, are very important. But they must to be done with greater intention.

The Animal Kingdom at Hampstead Theatre until 26 March

Photo: Robert Day