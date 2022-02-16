BWW Review: THE ADDAMS FAMILY, New Wimbledon Theatre

The relative darkness of the past few years has left audiences craving something light. After all, theatre, by its very nature, is a manifestation of escapism - a chance to enter a new world, if only for a few hours.

But it's somewhat surprising to find this joy in the mysterious, dark and cobweb-clad Addams Family mansion. A clan renowned for their celebration of the macabre, a night with the Addams doesn't scream bright and sunny - but that's exactly what Matthew White's touring production is.

The Addams Family is a raucous musical comedy that is sure to delight audiences of all ages - with enough grossness to entertain kids and plenty of innuendos to keep the grown-ups snickering too. With a book by the Tony, Grammy and Olivier Award-winning duo, Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice, the show takes place a few years after the iconic films - and Wednesday Addams is about to throw a giant heart-shaped spanner into the mix. She's in love. She's about to get married. And (perhaps even worse) he's...normal.

After revealing her secret to her doting father, Wednesday plans for "One Normal Night" to introduce the soon-to-be in-laws and test the waters for what's to come. However, the word normal doesn't belong in the Addams Family dictionary - and a night of chaos (accompanied by a lively score from Andrew Lippa) ensues.

From start to finish, the audience is transported into the world of the Addams via confident design from Diego Pitarch. It almost feels as though we have stumbled upon the original film set, a difficult feat to achieve for a touring production. Pitarch's efforts are expertly supported by on-brand moody lighting from Ben Cracknell and choreography by Alistair David.

Sticking true to their family values, The Addams Family is very much an ensemble production. Each character is integral to the plot, and the performances across the board are stellar. As the much-beloved Gomez and Morticia Addams, Cameron Blakely and Joanne Clifton have a gentle yet endearing chemistry (and powerhouse vocals) throughout. Kingsley Morton, a recent graduate, steps into the iconic role of Wednesday with ease, making it very much her own.

Scene-stealer Scott Paige gives a standout performance as Uncle Fester. Valda Aviks (Grandma), Dickon Gough (Lurch) and Grant McIntyre (Pugsley) round out the family with charisma and charm. And they're nicely countered by new family the Beinikes, played by Sean Kingsley (Father, Mal), Kara Lane (Mother, Alice) and Ahmed Hamad (Son, Lucas). Lane gives a delightfully nuanced performance as the initially sickly-sweet Alice.

However, the ensemble (here in the form of the Addams ancestors) perhaps bring the most gravity, hovering on the edge of the dramatics and helping to push the narrative forward. As the Matador Ancestor, Matthew Ives is particularly compelling, managing to catch your eye no matter where he's situated on stage.

Add in show tunes that will stick in your head for weeks (or months), and an electrifying atmosphere. Whether you're a regular at the Addams mansion or are yet to join the family, you're in for a treat.

The Addams Family is at New Wimbledon Theatre until 19 February, then continues on tour