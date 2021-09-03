BWW Review: ROCKETS AND BLUE LIGHTS, National Theatre

Winsome Pinnock's new political play finally gets a full run at the National, after its Royal Exchange Theatre premiere was curtailed due to Covid. It's apt since Pinnock began work on the play, which won the 2018 Alfred Fagon Award, while on attachment with The National Theatre's New Work Department in 2016.

Rockets and Blue Lights is centred around a painting of the same name by Victorian artist JMW Turner, with references to Turner's works on slave ships in general. The play is set in London but switches seamlessly back and forth between two timelines, with the actors taking on a role in each.

In the present timeline we follow the creation of a film about the life of Turner, from first read-through to the awards ceremony. The events unfold through the eyes of young black actress, Lou, who is haunted by unresolved history and finds herself uncomfortable and distressed throughout the filming process.

The play also follows the life of two 1840s Londoners, Lucy and Thomas, who are trying to come to terms with the meaning of freedom. Both stories take a close look at the lasting impacts of slavery, with many parallels evident despite the time difference - such as the character of Roy - an elderly white actor - being awarded for his work on a film about slavery in the same way Turner is praised for his art on slave ships. This raises the question: is it really their story to tell, and should they be rewarded for this depersonalisation of human pain and tragedy?

Paul Bradley does a superb job of playing both Turner and Roy with such pride that he unexpectedly becomes the villain. Kiza Deen is mesmerising as Lou, bringing humour, power and vulnerability. Rochelle Rose also deserves a special mention for her hair-raising portrayal of Essie and Lucy. Really, the entire cast, under Miranda Cromwell's direction - including Anthony Aje, Karl Collins, Matthew Seadon-Young, Kudzai Sitima, Cathy Tyson, Everal A Walsh and Luke Wilson - feel deeply connected to the script, working and moving together with an intrinsic kinaesthetic connection.

The set and costume design by Laura Hopkins is simple but effective in signalling the time and place as well as the mood and atmosphere. The inclusion of Femi Temowo's music and Annie-Lunnette Deakin-Foster's movement direction are also wonderfully exciting and powerful tools.

Rockets and Blue Lights is not only a captivating and beautifully told story, but holds an important message and poses thoughtful questions that feel timely in light of the Black Lives Matter movement. A triumph for all involved.

Rockets and Blue Lights runs at The National Theatre until 9 October

Photo credit: Brinkhoff Moegenburg