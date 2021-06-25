BWW Review: OUT WEST, Lyric Hammersmith Theatre

The Lyric Hammersmith has reopened with the premiere of Out West, which consists of three new one-person shows written by the playwrights Tanika Gupta, Simon Stephens and Roy Williams. The production is co-directed by Rachel O'Riordan & Diane Page.

The common theme in this triple bill is that each monologue is rooted in West London, not far from the theatre's own doors. And yet, each story is largely different in its explanation and exploration of race, class, and identity, even if family concerns are a constant reference throughout.

The Overseas Student by Gupta stars Esh Alladi and starts in 1888. An 18-year old Gandhi has just arrived from India to study law in London. We see his relationship with his newfound home grow and change, beginning with his idealisation of this fresh and foreign locale before he starts to understand the struggles imposed by class and imperialism.

Blue Water and Cold and Fresh written by Stephens following an approach from the actor Emmanuella Cole stars Tom Mothersdale and is set during the first lockdown amid the Black Lives Matter protests. Walking through a deserted London, Jack thinks back on his life and is forced to face hard truths. Jack's story explores white privilege and masculinity in today's climate and confronts the reality of racism head-on.

Go, Girl by Williams is set in the present and stars Ayesha Antoine as a Westfield security guard called Donna who is mother to a teenage daughter. She tells a story of how her daughter teaches her about power and strength. The result celebrates Black women, everyday heroism and female resilience.

Three consecutive one-person-shows can risk of feeling piecemeal and slow, especially when looking at the vast reach of the Lyric Hammersmith stage. Usually one-person shows are more suited to intimate settings but thankfully the talent here makes for high energy and gripping storylines throughout.

The one set piece in the shape of large wooden steps is used beautifully in Gupta's play as Alladi's young Gandhi moves seamlessly from the ship that has brought him to this new land to the exotic if also forbidding streets of London. However, Soutra Gilmour's design serves a limited purpose in the other plays, and a blank stage might have been more effective.

Each play is superbly written and yet completely different. The beauty of them all is that they tell raw and truthful tales of individuals, using the language and colloquialisms relevant to the time, place and characters. There is a sense of viewing a slice of life, but at the same time each story has a clear beginning, middle and end, culminating in thoughtful character revelations that often take us by surprise.

Each actor does a tremendous job of bringing these stories to life, so much so that it seems as if these people could as easily have just walked into the room ready to talk. What they have to say, in all cases, is very much worth hearing.

Out West runs at the Lyric Hammersmith Theatre until 24 July, with online streaming available 12-17 July

Photo credit: Helen Maybanks