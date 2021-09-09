BWW Review: MYRA DUBOIS, Garrick Theatre

After giving her entire life to make other people smile, legendary comedienne Myra Dubois has decided to make something all about her. In a bid to create the most attention seeking thing of all time, she stages her own funeral - ensuring that everything about her iconic energy is celebrated. Hence the show at The Garrick. It's a non-stop hoot, looking at how we find joy in grief.

As seen on Britain's Got Talent, The John Bishop Show, Big Brother's Bit On The Side, and soon to be seen in the feature film Everybody's Talking About Jamie, Myra Dubois is a legendary character amongst the cabaret circuit. She's been doing her thing for a while, with lots of success. It's no surprise she feels utterly at home on the West End stage. All she needs is herself and her quick with to give a 90-minute spectacular evening out.

Her jokes are harsh, on the nose and at times teeter on the line of offence - everything good comedy should be, right? She has the audience in stitches - it's pure joy. Even when somebody heckles, she responds with a sharp tongue and quickly puts the silliness in its place. Dubois adlibs superbly with us, volleying jokes back and forth, building momentum and increasing the gag at every point. Songs are repeated over and over and over and over - you get the point - again, to really land more hilarity.

A funeral is usually a place where you celebrate the life of somebody, noticing their achievements and praising all the good that they did. That's very much the theme of this evening. We revel in Dubois' many talents - we're here for every single joke and hang on every word. This show could go on and on and we'd still be as enthralled. Dubois uses her natural ability to stun, shock, surprise, proving why she is one of the very best around.

Myra Dubois' Dead Funny now on tour.

Photo: Myra Dubois