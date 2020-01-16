BWW Review: JEW...ISH, King's Head Theatre

TJ and Max are breaking up. They've been together since their polyamory club back at uni and they've navigated the gap between their relationship and his Jewish family, but it's not working anymore. After a sold-out and critically acclaimed run in Edinburgh this past August, Jew...ish has made its triumphant way down to London filled to brim with delectable cultural jabs and explosive humour.

Poppy Damon and Saul Boyer write a clever and crisp romantic comedy, while Kennedy Bloomer and Toby Hampton co-direct. Having so many heads at the helm of a production is risky, but the team slay the giant and deliver a hilarious and creatively directed show, with Boyer even taking the male lead. Edie Newman plays TJ; woke and extravagant, she is the perfect match to Boyer's comedic timing.

Damon and Boyer's script explores the extent of the character's affection on the surface, but hides an abundance of riches underneath its rom-com label. Jewish tradition co-exists within a poly bisexual interreligious couple but the peculiarities of their bond are never made the centre of the attention, with the duo focusing on the clash of personalities and love-hate nature of their long-term relationship.

Their differences are the culprit of their problems but also what makes them strong and whole, as we see through a number of family events and spotless, inoffensive humour. Georgia Cusworth's set is sparse, giving the actors the space they need to channel the energetic direction, and holds a specific colour palette that goes from white to ivy green.

Bloomer and Hampton stir the action with adroit instinct and just enough surrealism to spice up the core comedy. Boyer and Newman are precise and unflappable in characterisation and timing; they lean into the jokes and elevate the more somber moments without missing a beat, creating a lasting connection with their audiences.

Running at one hour, the play is snappy and has everything it needs to be an engaging, funny, sarcastic, irreverent satire that leaves the audience craving for more.

Jew...ish runs at the King's Head Theatre until 19 January.

Image courtesy of Samuel Kirkman





